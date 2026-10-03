Tennessee corrections Commissioner Frank Strada is stepping down

Tennessee Department of Correction Commissioner Frank Strada is stepping down later in October, governor Bill Lee announced, following the botched execution of death row inmate Christa Pike where execution staff inserted at least seven needles into her left arm before administering pentobarbital.

Commissioner Resignation After Execution Failure

Frank Strada announced his departure to allow an independent review to move forward, stating in his resignation that he believes the department carried out its responsibilities in accordance with established protocol, The Guardian reported. Strada handed in his resignation amid intensifying scrutiny of Tennessee’s closely guarded execution procedures after Pike survived the lethal injection attempt on Wednesday, The Guardian reported. Attorneys have alleged that Pike’s failed lethal injection was the fifth botched execution carried out under Strada’s leadership in two states since 2022.

Governor Bill Lee ordered an independent investigation into what went wrong during the procedure and paused the scheduling of executions in Tennessee.

Medical Status and Legal Battle Over Execution Protocols

Christa Pike remained unconscious and on a ventilator at a hospital following the Wednesday evening procedure, receiving life-saving care, according to The Journal. Pike’s attorney Randy Spivey, who witnessed the procedure from inside the death chamber, described the attempt as cruel and torturous, stating he personally counted seven needles inserted into Pike’s left arm.

Photo: amnesty.org

Amnesty International USA deputy director of research Justin Mazzola called the event an extreme display of cruelty, noting that Tennessee rushed toward the execution even after a circuit court issued a temporary stay regarding childhood trauma claims, as reported by Amnesty International.

Execution Detail Fact / Status Inmate Name Christa Pike (Age 50) Date of Attempt Wednesday Substance Administered Pentobarbital (Two doses) Current Medical Condition Critical, unconscious on a ventilator Department Leadership Change Commissioner Frank Strada resigning in late October

Historical Context of Botched Procedures

Veteran execution witness Michael Graczyk noted that while he has witnessed two instances where needles popped out before successful reinsertion across nearly 500 executions, he had never seen an inmate survive an execution attempt, according to reporting by The Star. The Death Penalty Information Center describes a botched execution as one with “unanticipated problems or delays that caused, at least arguably, unnecessary agony for the prisoner or that reflect gross incompetence of the executioner”, having compiled a list of 64 botched executions since 1982.

Photo: The Journal

Questions regarding Strada’s leadership also reference his prior tenure as deputy director of Arizona corrections when that state resumed executions in 2022 following the prolonged execution of Joseph Wood in 2014, AZ Family reported. Dale Baich, an attorney who witnessed Wood’s execution, noted historical difficulties with accessing inmates’ veins and acquiring execution drugs from pharmaceutical manufacturers.

Pike, now 50, was originally sentenced to death for the 1995 killing of teenage classmate Colleen Slemmer, a crime committed when Pike was 18 years old. Had the execution succeeded, she would have been the first woman put to death in Tennessee in more than 200 years.