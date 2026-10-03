PinkPantheress Is Building a Pop Empire

British singer-songwriter and producer PinkPantheress is expanding her influence across the global music landscape by prioritizing pop production and executive roles.

The Bottom Line

PinkPantheress is shifting her primary industry focus to working behind the scenes as a high-profile pop producer and songwriter.

Rolling Stone reported that she serves as an executive producer on the upcoming debut EP from rising UK girl group Say Now, featuring the co-written and co-produced single “Met My Match.”

Her behind-the-scenes work builds on a milestone year that included winning Producer of the Year at the 2026 BRIT Awards, making her the first woman and youngest recipient in the category’s history.

Shifting Focus From Pop Stardom to Production

While mainstream audiences initially connected with PinkPantheress through viral hits and high-profile collaborations like “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2” with Ice Spice and the “Stateside” remix with Zara Larsson, the artist’s long-term ambitions lie elsewhere. Observers might view those features as career peaks for her collaborators while keeping her own listener base niche, but Rolling Stone reported that her personal goals diverge sharply from conventional pop stardom. For the young artist and producer, shaping records behind the mixing console holds significantly more appeal than chasing traditional chart dominance.

This commitment to the craft of sound engineering is matched by professional recognition. In February, PinkPantheress won Producer of the Year at the 2026 BRIT Awards. At just 24 years old at the time of the ceremony, she became both the first woman and the youngest person to receive the award since its inception in 1977. “My music production is the thing I’m proudest of, and I’ve worked really hard at it,” she stated following her win.

Building a Catalog With Rising Talent and Industry Peers

PinkPantheress has steadily fortified her production credentials by collaborating with both foundational electronic music pioneers and emerging vocal groups. Last week, she partnered with collaborator Count Baldor to flip “Twentyfive Eight” from Tinashe’s album Popstar into an exclusive, bass-heavy iTunes remix. Her sonic perspective is rooted in a deep appreciation for electronic music, heavily influenced by artists like Kaytranada and Kelela.

That artistic kinship runs deep. PinkPantheress and Kelela previously collaborated on “Bury Me” from her 2023 debut album Heaven Knows, and reunited earlier this year on “The Bridge” from Kelela’s album New Avatar. Honoring PinkPantheress for the TIME100 Next 2026 list, Kelela wrote, “I was instantly floored the first time I heard PinkPantheress… She writes her own songs, produces a lot of her own music, and has an incredibly potent sonic vision.” Kelela also emphasized the barriers broken by her peer, noting that she achieves this success “as a Black femme in a genre that has rarely made room for us.”

Project / Milestone Collaborator Details 2026 BRIT Awards N/A Won Producer of the Year, becoming the first woman and youngest recipient in the award’s history. “The Bridge” (2026) Kelela Featured vocal collaboration on Kelela’s album New Avatar. “Twentyfive Eight” Remix Count Baldor / Tinashe Exclusive remix of a track from Tinashe’s Popstar album released on iTunes. Say Now Debut EP Say Now Executive produced upcoming November project, featuring lead single “Met My Match.”

Executive Producing Say Now Ahead of November EP Release

The next major test of her production empire comes this November, as Rolling Stone reported that PinkPantheress serves as an executive producer on the debut EP from rising UK girl group Say Now. The group, originally formed under the moniker Needanamebro in 2022, has been searching for a distinct pop footing. Their first glimpse of the new project arrives with the single “Met My Match,” which was co-written and co-produced by PinkPantheress. The track pairs a bouncing rhythm section with airy vocal melodies, signaling a cohesive reset for the group under her guidance.

Photo: eng.pressbee.net

The ripple effects of her production stature extend even to her own musical idols. Earlier this year, electronic music icon Imogen Heap asked PinkPantheress for production recommendations while calling into YouTuber Derrick Gee’s music series, Solid Air. Upon watching Heap cover a deep cut from Heaven Knows, PinkPantheress expressed disbelief at influencing an artist foundational to her own musical DNA. With a growing portfolio of executive production credits, critical accolades, and a clear vision for the future of electronic pop, PinkPantheress continues to construct a lasting blueprint behind the scenes.