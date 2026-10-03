Ryan Anderson Reacts to Ken Urker’s Death and Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s former husband, Ryan Anderson, expressed shock over the recent death of her former partner, Ken Urker, in Louisiana.

Essential Facts About the Investigation and Reactions

Ryan Anderson, Blanchard’s former husband, stated on a podcast that he was shocked by the news and reached out to offer support.

Investigators stated that the case remains under investigation, though no signs of foul play have been discovered.

Ryan Anderson Responds to the Sudden Death

Speaking on The Sarah Fraser Show podcast on Friday, 40-year-old Ryan Anderson shared his disbelief upon learning that Ken Urker had died. Urker was discovered unconscious inside his Lafourche parish home on Thursday by Blanchard’s half-brother and his wife, who alerted the authorities.

Although Anderson acknowledged that his past text messages and phone exchanges with Urker were never good, he contacted Blanchard’s father, Rod, to pass along a message. Anderson stated that he told Rod to let Gypsy know he was sorry and that he would be there for her if she needs him.

The Public Scrutiny Surrounding the Case

Following the tragedy, Gypsy Rose Blanchard addressed the public regarding the immense pressure Urker faced prior to his passing. In a social media statement released on Friday, she wrote that Urker endured an unimaginable level of public scrutiny and relentless cyberbullying across platforms like TikTok and Reddit.

Blanchard emphasized that the cruelty directed toward him was something no human being should have to endure. She added her hope that his passing serves as a reminder of the real people behind screens and headlines.

In a separate interview with People published on Friday, Blanchard stated that she did not know whether Urker’s suspected overdose was intentional. Capt. Brennan Matherne of the Lafourche sheriff’s office confirmed that while the incident is being investigated as an apparent overdose, investigators had not found any signs of foul play.

Event Detail Reported Information Date of Incident Thursday (Urker’s 34th birthday) Location Lafourche parish, Louisiana home Key Figures Involved Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Ken Urker, Ryan Anderson Official Status Under investigation, no signs of foul play reported

Background and Prior Relationships

Ken Urker first connected with Blanchard while she was serving an eight-year prison sentence for her role in the 2015 second-degree murder of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard. Blanchard later explained that Urker reached out after watching the 2017 documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest.

The pair became engaged in October 2018 before ending their engagement and later reuniting. After spending several years apart, Blanchard married Ryan Anderson in 2022 while still incarcerated. Blanchard announced that she had separated from Anderson about two months after an interview in January 2024.

Blanchard and Urker rekindled their relationship in April 2024. Eight months later, they welcomed their daughter, Aurora, in late December 2024.

Ongoing Investigations by Local Authorities

As the Lafourche sheriff’s office continues its inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the death, the formal investigation remains open as authorities review the evidence collected from the scene.