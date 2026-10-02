Gypsy Rose Blanchard Says Ken Urker Died From Overdose

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shares Presumed Overdose Cause in Wake of Ken Urker Death

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has revealed her belief that her former fiancé and father of her child, Ken Urker, died from an overdose. Urker, a 35-year-old convicted felon who served prison time for the murder of Blanchard’s mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, was found dead at his Louisiana home on Thursday, October 1, which marked his 34th birthday.

Key Takeaways on the Investigation and Statements The Discovery: Ken Urker was found dead at his Louisiana home on Thursday, October 1, on his 34th birthday, passing away before emergency services arrived.

Ken Urker was found dead at his Louisiana home on Thursday, October 1, on his 34th birthday, passing away before emergency services arrived. The Cause: Gypsy Rose Blanchard stated to People that she believes Urker died from an overdose, noting he was not in a good state of mind lately, though police have not confirmed the exact substance.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard stated to People that she believes Urker died from an overdose, noting he was not in a good state of mind lately, though police have not confirmed the exact substance. The Scrutiny: Blanchard highlighted the severe impact of relentless public cyberbullying and social media scrutiny on TikTok and Reddit that Urker endured prior to his passing.

Police Findings and Investigation Status

Authorities confirmed that Urker passed away before emergency services arrived at the scene in Louisiana on October 1. While investigators have already determined who found the body, police have not yet informed Blanchard of the exact substances or toxicology results involved. Speaking to People, Blanchard expressed her profound shock regarding the sudden loss.

“I don’t know if it was intentional or not,” Blanchard told the publication, adding that Urker had not been in a good state of mind lately. “I’m in disbelief. I can’t think. I’ve screamed until my throat burns.”

Gypsy rose Blanchard claims Ken Urker died of an overdose.

Public Scrutiny and Social Media Harassment

In her detailed public statement provided to People, Blanchard addressed the severe public pressure Urker faced across various digital platforms. She pointed specifically to relentless cyberbullying on networks like TikTok and Reddit.

“Ken endured an unimaginable level of public scrutiny and relentless cyberbullying across social media platforms,” Blanchard stated. She emphasized that the cruelty directed at him was something no human being should endure, expressing hope that his passing serves as a reminder of the real people behind internet screens and headlines.

Ken Urker, Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Fiancé, Dead at 33

Family Impact and Relationship History

Urker and Blanchard shared a daughter, Aurora, whom Blanchard described as a beautiful reflection of Urker’s enduring spirit. Blanchard vowed to ensure that their daughter grows up knowing how deeply her father loved her, beyond internet commentary.

Blanchard called Urker her soulmate and “red string,” noting a connection that time, distance, and death cannot erase. She concluded her statement by requesting privacy and compassion for their daughter, their families, and everyone grieving during the loss.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Boyfriend Ken Urker Dead at 33 | E! News

Summary of Reported Details Regarding Ken Urker’s Passing Detail Reported Information Date of Passing Thursday, October 1 (Urker’s 34th birthday) Location Louisiana home Presumed Cause Overdose (per Gypsy Rose Blanchard; toxicology pending) Surviving Family Daughter Aurora, former fiancé Gypsy Rose Blanchard