Gypsy Rose Blanchard Says Ken Urker Died From Overdose

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shares Presumed Overdose Cause in Wake of Ken Urker Death
Gypsy Rose Blanchard has revealed her belief that her former fiancé and father of her child, Ken Urker, died from an overdose. Urker, a 35-year-old convicted felon who served prison time for the murder of Blanchard’s mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, was found dead at his Louisiana home on Thursday, October 1, which marked his 34th birthday.
Key Takeaways on the Investigation and Statements
- The Discovery: Ken Urker was found dead at his Louisiana home on Thursday, October 1, on his 34th birthday, passing away before emergency services arrived.
- The Cause: Gypsy Rose Blanchard stated to People that she believes Urker died from an overdose, noting he was not in a good state of mind lately, though police have not confirmed the exact substance.
- The Scrutiny: Blanchard highlighted the severe impact of relentless public cyberbullying and social media scrutiny on TikTok and Reddit that Urker endured prior to his passing.
Police Findings and Investigation Status
Authorities confirmed that Urker passed away before emergency services arrived at the scene in Louisiana on October 1. While investigators have already determined who found the body, police have not yet informed Blanchard of the exact substances or toxicology results involved. Speaking to People, Blanchard expressed her profound shock regarding the sudden loss.
“I don’t know if it was intentional or not,” Blanchard told the publication, adding that Urker had not been in a good state of mind lately. “I’m in disbelief. I can’t think. I’ve screamed until my throat burns.”
Public Scrutiny and Social Media Harassment
In her detailed public statement provided to People, Blanchard addressed the severe public pressure Urker faced across various digital platforms. She pointed specifically to relentless cyberbullying on networks like TikTok and Reddit.
“Ken endured an unimaginable level of public scrutiny and relentless cyberbullying across social media platforms,” Blanchard stated. She emphasized that the cruelty directed at him was something no human being should endure, expressing hope that his passing serves as a reminder of the real people behind internet screens and headlines.
Family Impact and Relationship History
Urker and Blanchard shared a daughter, Aurora, whom Blanchard described as a beautiful reflection of Urker’s enduring spirit. Blanchard vowed to ensure that their daughter grows up knowing how deeply her father loved her, beyond internet commentary.
Blanchard called Urker her soulmate and “red string,” noting a connection that time, distance, and death cannot erase. She concluded her statement by requesting privacy and compassion for their daughter, their families, and everyone grieving during the loss.
|Detail
|Reported Information
|Date of Passing
|Thursday, October 1 (Urker’s 34th birthday)
|Location
|Louisiana home
|Presumed Cause
|Overdose (per Gypsy Rose Blanchard; toxicology pending)
|Surviving Family
|Daughter Aurora, former fiancé Gypsy Rose Blanchard