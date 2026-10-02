Chad Lowe and Kim Painter Announce Death of 13-Year-Old Daughter Fiona

Actor Chad Lowe and producer Kim Painter announced that their 13-year-old daughter, Fiona Hepler Lowe, died earlier this week.

The Bottom Line The Loss: Fiona Hepler Lowe died at age 13, passing away at a hospital early Tuesday morning, according to records from the Medical Examiner’s office cited by People.

Fiona Hepler Lowe died at age 13, passing away at a hospital early Tuesday morning, according to records from the Medical Examiner’s office cited by People. The Family: She was the middle daughter of actor Chad Lowe and producer Kim Painter, and the niece of actor Rob Lowe.

She was the middle daughter of actor Chad Lowe and producer Kim Painter, and the niece of actor Rob Lowe. Support Resources: The family’s statement explicitly directs anyone struggling with mental health to professional support and crisis helplines.

A Family in Deep Mourning After Sudden Tragedy

The entertainment community is rallying around actor Chad Lowe and his wife, Kim Painter, following the death of their 13-year-old daughter, Fiona Hepler Lowe. In a statement provided to People Magazine, the family expressed their devastation.

Chad Lowe announces death of 13-year-old daughter Fiona, ‘Light of our lives’, Cause of Death

Describing her personality, the parents noted she was a loving, smart, and creative girl who loved to dance. “She was admired by her sisters and deeply loved by her parents. She truly was the light in our lives.”

Celebrating a Teenager's Life

Fiona was born on November 16, 2012, serving as the middle child between her older sister Mabel, 17, and her younger sister Nixie Barbara, 10. Just last year, Chad Lowe marked her transition into teenagerhood with a public social media post. “Celebrating Fiona officially becoming a teen today!! Keep dancing through life, FiBear! Love you so much,” he wrote at the time, accompanied by a photograph of his daughter.

Chad Lowe's Daughter Fiona Cause of Death Confirmed

Her grandfather, Chuck Lowe—father to both Chad and fellow actor Rob Lowe—shared a brief public tribute on social media alongside a photograph of Fiona swimming in a pool, writing simply, “Rest in peace, sweet Fiona.”

Navigating Years of Recent Hardship

The devastating loss of their daughter compounds an already challenging period for the family. In 2025, Chad Lowe and Kim Painter lost their longtime family home in Pacific Palisades during the devastating Southern California wildfires that destroyed thousands of structures. Following the disaster, Lowe shared photographs of his daughters visiting the charred remains of the property, praising the children for their resilience and noting that supporting them through difficult times remained his life’s greatest privilege.

Photo: Sol

Chad Lowe, 58, is widely recognized for his Emmy-winning television work, including his role as Jesse McKenna in Life Goes On, as well as appearances in Pretty Little Liars and Melrose Place. His brother, Rob Lowe, 62, is known for his work on The West Wing and Parks and Recreation.

Mental Health Resources and Support

In Norway, resources include the mental health helpline at 116 123, Kirkens SOS at 22 40 00 40, and the emergency medical services at 113. International readers seeking support can contact local crisis lines or emergency services immediately.

Actor Chad Lowe Announces Tragic Passing of 13-Year-Old Daughter Fiona