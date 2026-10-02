Trump Puts on a Midterms Show for an Audience That’s Already Sold

President Donald Trump kicked off a 32-day midterm campaign blitz in Durant, Oklahoma, and Denton, Texas, pushing Republican control of Congress and offering a $5,000 cash check for adult citizens if the GOP retains both chambers. The travel sprint comes as new polling shows low approval ratings for the economy.

Trump Launches Midterm Campaign in Oklahoma

President Donald Trump launched his pre-election travel schedule with a visit to the Choctaw Event Center in Durant, marking his first trip to Oklahoma since his 2020 rally in Tulsa. The event placed him on the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, making him one of the few U.S. presidents to visit a tribal nation while in office, according to reports from business and political desks. During his exclusive interview with Oklahoma’s Own Capitol reporter Haley Hetrick ahead of the rally, Trump discussed the state’s potential role in the federal Nuclear Lifecycle Innovation Campus program, for which Oklahoma signed an agreement with the Department of Energy in July. The proposed campuses could combine nuclear fuel fabrication, enrichment, used-fuel reprocessing, and waste disposal.

Trump used the stop to stump for Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike Mazzei and congressional hopefuls on the ballot for the November 3 election, urging voters to pretend that I’m running and to treat the midterms as if his own name were on the ticket. The governor’s race features Republican Mike Mazzei backed by Trump, who faces off against Democratic state House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson in Oklahoma.

Photo: HuffPost

Trump Travels by Motorcade Amid Weather Delays

Due to adverse weather conditions, the White House announced that Trump would be forced to travel by motorcade from his Denton, Texas event to his upcoming rally in Durant, Oklahoma, which is situated roughly 85 miles (137 kilometers) away. In another post, Trump proclaimed, I’m almost there Oklahoma — 10 minutes! as the motorcade’s vehicles made the trip at breakneck speed.

Donald Trump intends to visit at least 17 states to protect the GOP’s narrow congressional majority, and while he admits an aversion to traveling, he is set to spend nearly his entire schedule on the road throughout the final month of the midterm campaign season. Following a Saturday visit to Ohio—which features a closely contested Senate race—Trump will travel on Monday to Nebraska, another state where he secured a dominant 21-point victory two years prior. Stuart Stevens, a former top Republican consultant who helped run the successful George W. campaigns, noted the venue choices reflect political strategy, while a Republican official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Trump would go to battleground states and districts soon enough. One Republican official added that they would not send the president to any place that is not helpful.

Trump Unveils $5,000 Dividend Proposal

The aggressive travel schedule addresses lagging enthusiasm among voters amid persistent economic concerns. The president said his administration now has the most secure border in the history of our country, while criticizing former President Joe Biden’s immigration policies. Trump also mentioned international relations, noting that Kim Jong Un and I get along, and dismissed the word affordability by stating that they always come up with these words.

To shift momentum, Trump dangled a major economic proposal during his remarks.

Photo: nbcnews.com

If the Republicans win the House and the Senate, I am going to give all adult citizens in the United States a check for $5,000 each. President Donald Trump, via Yahoo

Economists and analysts noted that the proposed “Trump Dividend” would cost an estimated $1.2 trillion—representing more than half of the country’s nearly $1.8 trillion annual budget deficit.

DNC Criticizes Trump’s Economic Record

Opposition figures seized on the administration’s economic record as the campaign sprint began. Democratic National Committee deputy communications director Kendall Witmer argued that the administration’s war with Iran sent the economy spiraling and pushed prices higher. Meanwhile, Democratic Governors Association spokesperson Kevin Donohoe asserted that Trump’s appearance in Oklahoma signaled that national Republicans were in panic mode over tight gubernatorial races.

In an interview with NBC News, Vance was asked if Republicans’ showing on Nov. might affect him running for president in 2028, and compared the political landscape to Ted Cruz, noting that Cruz is running for the White House while Vance is not.

You make these decisions by collecting as much information and trying to make a wise decision. Vice President JD Vance, via Yahoo

The Republican Party’s precarious position in several key gubernatorial races indicates a possible national shift in voting patterns, potentially impacting the outcome of the 2028 presidential election.

Photo: News 9

James Carter Senior News Editor

