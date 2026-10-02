James Acaster reveals Louise Ford left him for Rowan Atkinson

Comedian James Acaster has opened up about a uniquely bizarre chapter in his romantic past, revealing that his former partner Louise Ford left him for iconic actor Rowan Atkinson. The revelation resurfaced as Acaster prepares to enter the high-stakes environment of Ardross Castle for the BBC One reality competition Celebrity Traitors.

The Breakup Behind ‘I Got Left for Mr Bean’

The unusual breakup occurred back in 2013, the same year actress Louise Ford co-starred alongside Rowan Atkinson in the play Quartermaine’s Terms. At the time, Acaster and Ford had been in a relationship before parting ways. Atkinson was married to Sunetra Sastry at the time, having wed in 1990, before the couple separated in 2014 and divorced the following year. Ford and Atkinson have remained together since their time on stage, maintaining a 26-year age gap.

Acaster first transformed the surreal personal experience into stand-up material during a 2019 tour, famously quipping to audiences, “I got left for Mr Bean.” He elaborated on the shock of discovering the romance long after it began. “I found out a year after we split up. I opened the newspaper and there was a full-page story,” he told crowds. “No one else in the history of time has ever been left for Mr Bean. I’m a goddamn saint to have kept this in the back pocket so long.”

Rowan Atkinson's girlfriend used to date James Acaster as he quips I got left for Mr Bean

The comedian also joked about the inescapable cultural footprint of Atkinson’s most famous comedic persona following the split. “Until you get left for Mr Bean, you don’t realise how frequently he pops up,” he remarked, noting that a shop situated just two streets from his house sold masks bearing the character’s face.

High Drama on Celebrity Traitors

While Atkinson was not cast alongside him for the BBC One reality competition, Acaster’s time filming in Ardross Castle proved to be an intense experience in its own right. Ahead of the show’s launch, production insiders revealed that shooting was temporarily halted after Acaster became visibly stressed during filming.

Rowan Atkinson's girlfriend used to date James Acaster as he quips: I got left for Mr Bean

According to reports from The Sun, fellow celebrity contestants—including broadcasters and performers such as Maya Jama, Richard E. Grant, and Amol Rajan—noticed the comedian growing anxious and panicked during a demanding scene. Castmates reportedly intervened out of concern, prompting the Studio Lambert production team to pause the game so Acaster could take a breather.

Insiders emphasized that the incident highlighted a strong sense of camaraderie among the cast, with everyone looking out for each other despite the inherently treacherous mechanics of the game. Production resumed shortly afterward, with sources confirming the brief pause had no lasting impact on the competition.

The Star-Studded Cast Lineup

Acaster joins a sprawling ensemble cast for the celebrity edition, featuring prominent figures across broadcasting, comedy, music, and acting. The official lineup features:

Amol Rajan (Journalist)

Bella Ramsey (Actor)

Hannah Fry (Mathematician)

James Acaster (Comedian)

James Blunt (Musician)

Jerry Hall (Model)

Joanne McNally (Comedian)

Joe Lycett (Comedian)

Julie Hesmondhalgh (Actor)

King Kenny (Social media personality)

Leigh-Anne Pinnock (Singer)

Maya Jama (Presenter)

Michael Sheen (Actor)

Miranda Hart (Actor)

Myha’la (Actor)

Richard E. Grant (Actor)

Rob Beckett (Comedian)

Romesh Ranganathan (Comedian)

Ross Kemp (Actor/Presenter)

Sebastian Croft (Actor/Singer-songwriter)

Sharon Rooney (Actor)

Broadcasting Details and Schedule

Celebrity Traitors returns to television screens with its season launch, broadcasting at 8 pm on BBC One. The psychological competition challenges participants to deal with deception, alliances, and strategy within the Ardross Castle, overseen by production teams aiming to push its high-profile roster to its limits.