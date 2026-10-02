Neuropsychologist Role for Eating Disorders, 50% Part-Time

Reims Hospital Opens Specialized Neuropsychology Post for Adolescent Eating Disorders

An acute demand for specialized adolescent psychiatric care in France has driven the Clinique de Champagne in Reims to establish a new 50% neuropsychologist position within its pedopsychiatry department’s day hospital unit. Reported by emploipublic.fr, the role targets young patients battling conditions like anorexia and bulimia who face significant somatic and psychological impacts. Operating under the Pôle Femme Parents Enfant, the appointee will evaluate, analyze, and support cognitive functioning, bridging the gap between neurocognitive assessment and complex clinical care.

Mapping Cognitive Markers to Complex Clinical Care

Adolescents entering the day hospital frequently present with intricate clinical profiles. Cognitive rigidity and attentional hurdles often complicate standard psychotherapeutic approaches.

Part 2: The Role of Primary Care in the Treatment of Patients with Eating Disorders

To untangle these hurdles, the incoming neuropsychologist will conduct age-appropriate cognitive assessments. These evaluations explore attention, executive functions, memory, processing speed, and social cognition. Mapping these markers directly onto the psychopathology of eating disorders allows the clinical team to better tailor individual care plans and select appropriate therapeutic mediations.

Multidisciplinary Remediation and Daily Collaboration

Testing represents only the starting point. The position demands active participation in remediation strategies through individual or group sessions.

New Insights into the Neurological Basis of Eating Disorders Part 1 of 3

Clinicians in this role help patients build cognitive flexibility, planning skills, and sustained attention to support their recovery trajectory. This daily work occurs inside a multidisciplinary framework. It involves regular clinical syntheses, institutional meetings, and close collaboration with nursing and medical staff.

Strict Candidate Requirements and System Hurdles

Candidates must hold a Master 2 in psychology with a specialized focus in neuropsychology. They also need a solid grasp of adolescent psychopathologies.

New Insights into the Neurological Basis of Eating Disorders (Part 2 of 3)

Practical familiarity with computerized patient files—known as the dossier patient informatisé—and secure health messaging systems is necessary. The hospital network's communication systems are designed to facilitate smooth interaction between the hospital and external partners. Emploipublic.fr noted that the role requires strong interpersonal skills, including a high capacity for active listening, critical analysis, and maintaining professional equilibrium during high-stakes clinical situations.