Ethiopia and Eritrea sever diplomatic ties as conflict escalates

Ethiopia and Eritrea severed diplomatic ties on Thursday, October 1, as heavy fighting in northern Ethiopia escalated significantly.

Key Developments in the Ethiopia-Eritrea Diplomatic Rupture Date / Timeline Action Taken Key Actors Involved Thursday, October 1 Embassy closure and expulsion of 10 diplomats Ethiopian Government & Eritrean Diplomats Thursday, October 1 Reciprocal severance of diplomatic ties Eritrean Foreign Ministry Thursday, October 1 Expulsion of Egyptian diplomat; reciprocal Cairo action Ethiopia and Egypt (via Reuters reporting)

The Collapse of a Fragile Regional Rapprochement

The sudden termination of diplomatic relations marks a dramatic reversal from 2018. That year, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed restored ties with Eritrea after two decades of hostility, a diplomatic breakthrough that earned him the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019. Families separated for years were briefly reunited as borders reopened. But that goodwill has steadily evaporated.

Relations deteriorated sharply following the 2020–2022 Tigray war, during which Eritrean troops fought alongside Ethiopian federal forces against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). Tensions worsened as Ethiopia pushed for direct access to the Red Sea, a coastline it lost when Eritrea gained independence in 1993. Prime Minister Abiy has argued that maritime access is essential for economic security, while Asmara has accused Addis Ababa of harboring territorial ambitions toward its ports.

Ethiopia and Eritrea sever diplomatic ties as Tigray fighting intensifies

Explosions in Addis Ababa and Expanding Regional Friction

The diplomatic rupture unfolded hours after powerful explosions shook the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, including areas near the military headquarters. Reuters reported that an opposition source claimed responsibility for drone strikes targeting military infrastructure. While witnesses observed no visible damage near the base, the blasts compounded widespread anxiety.

Adding to the diplomatic fallout, Ethiopia’s government declared an Egyptian diplomat persona non grata, giving him 48 hours to leave the country. State-affiliated media and Reuters confirmed that Cairo responded in kind by expelling an Ethiopian embassy counsellor. Addis Ababa has accused Eritrea, Sudan, and Egypt of backing a newly formed opposition alliance that includes the TPLF and the Amhara-based Fano militia—allegations that Cairo, Khartoum, and Asmara have consistently denied.

Ethiopia and Eritrea sever diplomatic ties as Tigray fighting intensifies

Ground Realities Across Northern Front Lines

On the ground, fighting has intensified across Tigray, Afar, and Amhara. Federal forces and allied militias have advanced toward Mekelle, the regional capital of Tigray. In Alamata, a local doctor told bbc.com that at least 52 civilians had been killed during three days of intense clashes earlier in the week.

Simultaneously, the TPLF has engaged federal troops in neighboring Afar, threatening crucial transport corridors linking landlocked Ethiopia to the port of Djibouti. Tens of thousands of residents have fled their homes.

Photo: reuters.com

International Alarm and Humanitarian Fallout

International bodies have reacted with mounting alarm. The African Union Commission urged Ethiopia, Eritrea, and Egypt to exercise maximum restraint and resolve disputes through peaceful dialogue.

As communications blackouts persist across Tigray and verified information remains scarce, the diplomatic freeze between Addis Ababa and Asmara closes off the primary channels needed to de-escalate a conflict threatening the stability of the entire Horn of Africa.

Ethiopia and Eritrea break diplomatic ties over conflict • FRANCE 24 English