LBBW Investment Research Disclaimer and Regulatory Notices

Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (LBBW) released a regional advisory document addressing institutional clients across the European Union, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and the United Kingdom, outlining non-binding market perspectives from its editorial desk.

Regulatory Scope and Institutional Boundaries

The publication carries explicit jurisdictional limitations, directed solely at professional clients and eligible counterparties within the designated European territories. Landesbank Baden-Württemberg operates under the direct supervision of the European Central Bank (ECB), located at Sonnemannstraße 22, 60314 Frankfurt/Main, Germany. Alongside the ECB, oversight is shared with the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), with offices situated at Graurheindorfer Str. 108, 53117 Bonn, and Marie-Curie-Str. 24-28, 60439 Frankfurt/Main, Germany.

For recipients in the United Kingdom, the document notes specific authorizations under the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Retail clients are strictly excluded from the distribution framework. Under UK MiFIR and the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (FSMA), the advisory maintains a strict threshold preventing access for retail participants, uncertified investors, or individuals failing to qualify as professional counterparts.

Sources of Market Data and Disclaimers

LBBW bases its informational brief on generally available market sources, though the bank explicitly disclaims liability for the absolute accuracy and completeness of the data utilized. The opinions conveyed represent a snapshot of market conditions at the editorial deadline without accounting for the bank’s proprietary holdings. Here is why that matters: the document serves purely for informational context and does not constitute a formal solicitation, personal recommendation, or individual investment advice.

Supervisory Authority Location / Jurisdiction Applicable Region European Central Bank (ECB) Frankfurt/Main, Germany EU, Eurozone Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) Bonn & Frankfurt/Main, Germany Germany / EU Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) / FCA London, United Kingdom United Kingdom

Clients are advised that past performance figures, simulations, and financial forecasts included in the advisory do not serve as reliable indicators of future results. LBBW retains the unrestricted right to modify, update, or completely withdraw its published opinions at any time without prior notice. Professional market participants receiving these research services must evaluate the advisory against their individual financial strategies and risk tolerances independently.