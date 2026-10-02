UNHCR Says 5.8 Million Refugee Children Face Barriers to Education

Global Refugee Education Crisis Leaves 5.8 Million Children Out of School Amid Funding Contractions

In 2025, approximately 5.8 million refugee children worldwide—representing 44% of the 13.1 million school-age refugee population—were out of school, according to annual data released by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The Bottom Line The Core Deficit: Out of 13.1 million school-age refugees globally, 5.8 million remained entirely un-enrolled in 2025.

Out of 13.1 million school-age refugees globally, 5.8 million remained entirely un-enrolled in 2025. The Secondary Drop-Off: While primary enrollment sits at 65%, secondary school enrollment plunges to 32%, driven by poverty, protection risks, and early marriage.

While primary enrollment sits at 65%, secondary school enrollment plunges to 32%, driven by poverty, protection risks, and early marriage. Funding Pressures: UNHCR operations face severe budgetary constraints, with global education needs for 2026 valued at $370 million—down 20% from 2025 allocations.

Primary School Retention Versus Secondary Attrition

The transition from primary to secondary education remains the primary systemic failure point for displaced youth globally. Data indicates that while 65% of refugee children of primary school age attended classes in 2025, that figure collapses to just 32% for secondary-age students. For adolescents, displacement functions as an engine of educational attrition, where changing countries systematically erodes the probability of completing foundational schooling.

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Female students face the steepest barriers. While primary school enrollment rates remain relatively balanced between boys and girls, the gender gap widens sharply at the secondary level. Economic pressure, protection risks, and early marriages force adolescent girls out of classrooms at disproportionate rates. Institutional support structures struggle to maintain parity as students age out of primary programs.

“L’éducation est une protection. Mais elle constitue aussi une voie vers les possibilités et l’autonomie,” stated United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Barham Salih, emphasizing the protective utility of schooling.

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UNHCR Refugee Education Enrollment Metrics (2025) Education Level Enrollment Rate (%) Total Registered/Target Volume Primary Education 65% Global baseline metrics (UNHCR) Secondary Education 32% Significant attrition cohort Higher Education 11% Over 450,000 students enrolled

Humanitarian Funding Contractions Impacting Host Country Infrastructure

The widening education gap coincides with a broad contraction in international humanitarian financing. According to reporting, UNHCR agency funding dropped by approximately 25% across 2025, securing only 32% of its required $8.5 billion operating budget by July 2026. Consequently, the organization trimmed internal headcounts and curtailed field operations across multiple jurisdictions.

Education budgets have absorbed immediate cuts. UNHCR quantified its global educational requirements for 2026 at $370 million, representing a 20% reduction compared to the previous year’s envelope. On the ground, these financial limits translate directly into overloaded public infrastructure. In Chad—which hosts over one million Sudanese refugees—educational services are severely strained, with individual classrooms accommodating upwards of 100 pupils per instructor, as reported.

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Because the vast majority of refugees reside in developing nations with constrained domestic educational budgets, integrating displaced children requires sustained external financing for local infrastructure, teacher salaries, and instructional materials. Without dedicated funding streams, host nations struggle to maintain educational quality for both refugee and local student populations.

Higher Education Expansion and Institutional Targets

Despite contractions in basic schooling, higher education indicators registered notable gains in the 2025 reporting cycle. Refugee enrollment in universities and tertiary training programs climbed to a record 11%, up from 9% the previous year. For the first time, more than 450,000 refugees pursued higher education globally, keeping the UNHCR aligned with its strategic objective of achieving a 15% tertiary enrollment rate by 2030.

This upward trajectory relies on expanded university access schemes, connected learning initiatives, vocational training tracks, and third-country scholarship pathways. However, severe disparities persist beneath the aggregate figures. In over 80% of countries monitored by the agency, refugee higher education enrollment remained well below national averages. In low-income and conflict-affected regions, tertiary enrollment for refugees stands at just 2%, compared to 13% for national populations.

“En cette période de fortes pressions sur les financements humanitaires et de développement, les coupes budgétaires dans l’éducation risquent d’anéantir des décennies d’investissements collectifs,” Barham Salih cautioned, highlighting the systemic risks facing institutional development and self-reliance initiatives.

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