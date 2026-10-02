Sophia Bush Marries Ashlyn Harris

“Grey’s Anatomy” and “One Tree Hill” actor Sophia Bush revealed in her memoir, “And I Will Tell You Mine: Notes From a Life in Progress,” that she secretly married former professional soccer player Ashlyn Harris in summer 2025 during a private ceremony in upstate New York.

The Bottom Line

Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris tied the knot in secret during the summer of 2025 in upstate New York.

Harris’s children, Sloane and Ocean, attended the private ceremony, which featured family marshmallow roasting on the wedding night.

The couple shared their exclusive announcement through Vogue, explaining that public visibility matters to support kids hiding their identities.

An Upstate New York Wedding With Children in Attendance

As disclosed by Bush and Harris in a Vogue exclusive released on Wednesday, the secret nuptials happened in upstate New York while Harris’ kids, Sloane and Ocean, were present. Anne Marie Fox and Disney documented the announcement, which confirmed that the couple later made the rounds visiting friends and family to divulge their secret nuptials. Vogue was informed by Sophia Bush during a 2025 segment of “Grey’s Anatomy” that she wed Ashlyn Harris during an intimate gathering attended by Harris’ youngsters.

“We got to have personal experiences with everyone we love, and once we got through all of those, how do we put it out? Because I don’t want to keep sitting on panels or in interviews and being like, ‘My partner,’” Bush told Vogue over Zoom, turning to Harris. “You’re not my partner, you know? You’re my wife. And it feels so amazing to say that.”

Sophia Bush, Ashlyn Harris Reveal They Privately Got Married | E! News

Marshmallows and Family Moments on the Wedding Night

Following Harris’s account of her children happily darting about and picking wildflowers, Bush—now their stepmother—remembered the household gathering around a fire to roast marshmallows once evening arrived on their wedding day.

The newlyweds also explained that, though they value privacy, optics remain important for a larger reason. “We understand how sacred and how pure our love is. But the visibility piece matters,” Harris said, “because there are still kids hiding who don’t feel seen, and if we make room and space for one person, that’s worth maybe costing us a little bit of peace in the public eye.”