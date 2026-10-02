Gaten Matarazzo Stars in West End ‘Rent’ Revival in London

Gaten Matarazzo Brings Mark Cohen to the West End in the New Tom Stoppard Theatre Production of Rent

Actor Gaten Matarazzo steps onto the West End stage as filmmaker and narrator Mark Cohen in a revival of Jonathan Larson’s rock musical Rent. Running at London’s newly named Tom Stoppard Theatre until March 27, the production marks a theatrical milestone for the 24-year-old actor following the conclusion of Netflix’s series Stranger Things.

The Bottom Line The Production: Luke Sheppard directs this West End revival of Jonathan Larson’s 1996 rock musical, running at the Tom Stoppard Theatre through March 27.

Luke Sheppard directs this West End revival of Jonathan Larson’s 1996 rock musical, running at the Tom Stoppard Theatre through March 27. The Star Cast: Gaten Matarazzo stars as Mark Cohen, leading an ensemble featuring Travis Ross, Alexa Lopez, Billy Nevers, Lazy Violet, and Danielle Fiamanya.

Gaten Matarazzo stars as Mark Cohen, leading an ensemble featuring Travis Ross, Alexa Lopez, Billy Nevers, Lazy Violet, and Danielle Fiamanya. The Ticketing Initiative: To honor the show’s 30th anniversary, producers launched special day-seat pricing, offering stalls tickets for £20 and preview front-row seats for £30.

From Hawkins to East Village Garrets

For audiences worldwide, Matarazzo remains known as Dustin Henderson, the character from the Duffer Brothers’ sci-fi series Stranger Things. As the Netflix series wrapped its five-season run, Matarazzo pivoted back to his theatrical roots. The actor arrived at rehearsals with a pragmatic mindset, eager to distance himself from the consumer fandom tied to his television past while acknowledging the reality of his crossover appeal.

Photo: Gazeta Express

The production, directed by Luke Sheppard with choreography by Tom Jackson Greaves, places Matarazzo at the narrative center as Mark Cohen. The character captures the grinding economic hardship and artistic survival of young bohemians in New York City’s East Village during the HIV/Aids epidemic. Inspired by Puccini’s La Bohème, the musical draws on Matarazzo’s childhood Broadway training, which included stints in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert and Les Misérables.

Staging the West End Revival and Innovative Ticketing

Producers embraced an accessible ticketing model.

Photo: The i Paper

The revival introduced a day-seat ticketing initiative for previews starting September 26. One hundred stalls tickets were released in person for £20 each at the box office, echoing the original Broadway premiere’s policy. Following the initial previews, front-row seats were priced at £30 through October 7, with a digital lottery system launching for performances from October 9 onward.

Production Detail West End Revival Specification Venue Tom Stoppard Theatre, London Opening Preview Date September 26, 2026 Closing Date March 27, 2027 Director Luke Sheppard Lead Cast Members Gaten Matarazzo, Travis Ross, Alexa Lopez, Billy Nevers, Lazy Violet, Danielle Fiamanya, Jeevan Braich, Joaquin Pedro Valdes

Balancing Childhood Stardom with Mature Musical Theatre

Stepping into a rock musical that tackles historical crises requires a delicate balance for any performer. Matarazzo expressed mindfulness regarding how his specific fanbase interacts with the theatrical space. The actor voiced concern that fans turning up in costume or solely to spot “Dustin” might inadvertently overshadow the ensemble’s collective effort in telling a story about the AIDS epidemic.

Yet, the creative ensemble—featuring Travis Ross as Roger, Alexa Lopez as Mimi, Billy Nevers as Collins, Lazy Violet as Maureen, Olivier Award nominee Danielle Fiamanya as Joanne, Jeevan Braich as Angel, and Joaquin Pedro Valdes as Benny—has embraced the public interest. The production benefits from a creative infrastructure, including musical supervision and orchestration by Bill Sherman, musical direction by Katy Richardson, and dialect coaching by Joe Trill, ensuring the vocal and dramatic heft matches the production’s scope.

As the revival continues its run, the convergence of West End theatrical tradition and television celebrity proves that Jonathan Larson’s message of community, resilience, and living for the present moment remains as urgent in central London as it was on Broadway three decades ago.