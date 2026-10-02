Woody Lamsam and Diew Arisara Exchange romantic comments online

Thai celebrity Diew Arisara and high-society businessman Woody Lamsam exchanged romantic comments about living a past life together, shortly after Lamsam proposed with a large diamond ring in Italy and the couple visited Wat Arun for a traditional blessing

The Bottom Line Diew Arisara and Woody Lamsam exchanged public social media comments expressing a desire to find each other sooner in a past or future life.

The digital affection follows Lamsam’s proposal to Arisara in Italy using a large diamond ring and a subsequent merit-making visit to Wat Arun.

Public observation of offerings at Wat Arun revealed the name “Arisara Lamsam,” prompting widespread speculation regarding an unofficial surname change ahead of formal legal confirmation.

Social Media Exchange Highlights Romance Following Italian Proposal

The public romance between Thai celebrity Diew Arisara and high-society figure Woody Lamsam intensified online as the couple exchanged affectionate remarks regarding their relationship timeline. According to Thairath, Lamsam commented on Arisara’s social media post with the phrase, “If I had to live my life over again…I’d find you sooner and love you longer.” Arisara responded by writing, “then come find me sooner in our next lifetime tee ruk I’ll be waiting for you.” This digital interaction followed a surprise proposal in Italy, where Lamsam presented Arisara with a large diamond ring, as reported by Sanook.

Wat Arun Merit-Making Sparks Surname Speculation

Public attention turned toward the couple’s legal status after they visited Wat Arun Ratchawararam to make merit and seek blessings for their upcoming marriage. Observers noticed that the religious offerings prepared for the monks displayed the name “Arisara Lamsam” instead of her previous surname, “Thongborisut.” While fans and followers interpreted the inscription as a sign of an impending formal union, Sanook noted that official confirmation regarding any legal change of surname has not yet been provided by the couple.

Photo: Sanook.com

Legal Action Follows Fabricated Chiang Mai Pilgrimage Reports

In the wake of the engagement announcement, unauthorized media coverage linked the couple’s relationship milestone to spiritual merit-making trips in Chiang Mai using outdated photographs. According to Kapook, Marisa Klinpongsa, Miss Universe Nan 2025, clarified via Instagram Story that Arisara had not visited Chiang Mai in over five years and that the circulated images were old. Arisara reposted the clarification, confirming that her legal representatives have initiated legal proceedings against the pages responsible for publishing the misleading archival content.

Photo: thairath.co.th

Event Milestone Reported Location Key Detail Proposal Italy (Lake Como) Presented with a large diamond ring Merit-Making Visit Wat Arun Ratchawararam, Bangkok Offerings inscribed with “Arisara Lamsam” Social Media Exchange Instagram Public comments on living life and finding each other sooner

The sequence of public engagements and digital statements continues to draw widespread attention across Thai entertainment media outlets, keeping the focus fixed on the couple’s upcoming wedding preparations.