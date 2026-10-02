Wyoming Committee Advances Bill to Ease Doctor Shortage

For the third consecutive year, Wyoming lawmakers are attempting to establish a licensing process for foreign-licensed doctors to get licensed in Wyoming. On Thursday, the Legislature’s Labor, Health and Social Services Committee voted 8-1 to adopt the newest version of the bill, sending it forward for consideration during the upcoming January lawmaking session with the blessing that a standing committee has vetted it.

As rural communities across the state face mounting medical staffing shortages—particularly in family medicine—policymakers are attempting to bypass federal residency restrictions that leave thousands of qualified medical school graduates stranded nationally. The proposed legislation offers a state-level licensing pathway designed to attract experienced international practitioners, though the measure faces ongoing debate regarding regulatory oversight and workforce retention.

Committee Approval And Legislative Hurdles

The measure adopted Thursday applies to foreign-licensed, English-speaking doctors with at least five years’ experience and no disciplinary records who complete a three-year supervised practice period under a Wyoming doctor. Proponents argue the state desperately needs alternative pathways to secure medical personnel. Support for the legislation was expressed by both Eric Boley of the Wyoming Hospital Association and Sheila Bush of the Wyoming Medical Society, with Boley telling the committee, “This is a tool. We need all the tools we can get right now.”

Sen. Charlie Scott, R-Casper, echoed those concerns regarding clinical access. “My perception is we’re getting a major shortage, particularly in family medicine,” he said. The sole opposing vote on the committee came from Sen. Lynn Hutchings, R-Cheyenne, who raised questions during committee discussions about whether the Wyoming Board of Medicine could revoke misbehaving doctors’ immigration status as well as their licenses. Kevin Bohnenblust, director of the Wyoming Board of Medicine, clarified that the board’s regulatory authority does not extend to federal immigration or deportation proceedings. “As much as I’d love to have magical powers over federal immigration laws, we really have no influence on that,” Bohnenblust said.

Prior Legislative Efforts And Roadblocks

The push to authorize international medical licensure in Wyoming has experienced repeated setbacks during previous legislative gatherings. In 2025, Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, sponsored an earlier version of this bill. It cleared the Senate with only Hutchings voting nay, then passed its first House committee unanimously. That bill ultimately died in the drawer of House Majority Floor Leader Scott Heiner, R-Green River. A similar measure sponsored by Rep. Jacob Wasserburger, R-Cheyenne, met the same fate, dying in Heiner’s drawer again. Heiner did not respond by publication to a Thursday afternoon voicemail request for comment.

Residency Bottlenecks And Workarounds

According to Bohnenblust, the primary driver of the physician deficit is not a lack of academic degrees, but rather backlogs in residency programs that bottleneck people between medical school and doctoring. Nationally, the Association of American Medical Colleges projects the physician shortage will reach 124,000 by 2034. Furthermore, more than 9,000 medical school graduates were left without a residency placement, according to reporting by The Hill. Bohnenblust noted that residency slots are funded by the federal government.

To navigate this bottleneck, the newly advanced bill includes specific structural provisions. It requires that the foreign-educated doctor has completed residency in the other country. Alternatively, the legislation provides an option for state licensure to accommodate a foreign-licensed physician who lacks a completed residency but has maintained a practice for a minimum of 12 years, supplanting the bill’s standard five-year requirement. Lawmakers also discussed a specific scenario involving a physician licensed in Australia who hails from Crook County and wishes to return home, a case that highlighted current statutory barriers to foreign credentials.

January Lawmaking Session Outlook

Committee members voting in favor of the bill included Scott, Republican Sens. Gary Crum of Laramie and committee Co-chair Sen. Evie Brennan of Cheyenne, along with Republican Reps. Joel Guggenmos of Riverton, Paul Hoeft of Powell, Darin McCann of Rock Springs, Pepper Ottman of Riverton, and Democratic Rep. Mike Yin of Jackson. Five legislators were marked excused during the roll call vote, which occurred after the lunch break.

With standing committee endorsement secured, the legislation advances to the January lawmaking session.