Deutschland vs. Serbien Live TV and Stream: How to Watch Nations League Match

The German national football team faces Serbia in the UEFA Nations League on Thursday, October 1, 2026, at 20:45 CEST in Munich’s Allianz Arena, with live coverage available on ZDF and the Joyn streaming platform, as Computer Bild reported.

Chasing the First Victory Under Jürgen Klopp

The DFB squad enters the third matchday of League A Group 2 under intense pressure following a winless start to the campaign. Under new Bundestrainer Jürgen Klopp, the team managed a 1:1 draw against the Netherlands in Amsterdam before suffering a 0:1 defeat against Greece in Augsburg, according to Joyn.de. These results leave Germany in third place in the group, five points behind group leaders Greece.

Should Germany fail to secure a victory against Serbia, Jürgen Klopp would become the first national team coach in history to fail to win any of his first three matches in charge, as Sport Bild noted. Historical predecessors such as Sepp Herberger and Helmut Schön also began their tenures without immediate victories, though both secured two draws initially before eventually guiding the nation to major tournament titles.

Reflecting on the team’s current standing, former international Bastian Schweinsteiger offered a blunt assessment during an appearance as an ARD expert, stating that the team has reached “mediocrity” and is no longer part of the global top tier, as Joyn.de reported. Klopp addressed these concerns by pointing to the short preparation time and the necessity of establishing new routines for a newly assembled squad.

Roster Overhaul and Young Debuts in Munich

To navigate the demanding schedule, Jürgen Klopp has implemented a sweeping rotation policy, bringing a virtually renewed squad into the fixture against Serbia. Only six players who featured in the opening two matches remain in the active group, including Serge Gnabry, Finn Dahmen, Philipp Treu, Yannik Engelhardt, Bambasé Conté, and Nico Schlotterbeck, though Schlotterbeck subsequently picked up an injury that rules him out as defensive anchor and captain of the future, as Computer Bild detailed.

The heavy rotation opens the door for up to nine potential debutants to earn their first senior caps for Germany. Among the new faces are Mika Baur, Derry Scherhant, Felix Keidel, Said El Mala, and goalkeepers Noah Atubolo and Jonas Urbig. To maintain stability among the influx of youth, experienced operators like Waldemar Anton and David Raum retain key leadership roles on the pitch.

Opponents Serbia arrive in Munich carrying their own mounting frustrations.

Broadcast Details and Match Logistics

Television viewers can follow the encounter live on free-to-air channel ZDF beginning with pre-match coverage at 20:15 CEST, ahead of the 20:45 CEST kickoff at the Allianz Arena. Jochen Breyer hosts the broadcast alongside analytical experts Christoph Kramer and Per Mertesacker, while Oliver Schmidt handles commentary duties, as Joyn.de confirmed.

Photo: sportbild.bild.de

For digital audiences, the match streams live and free of charge via the ZDF Mediathek and the Joyn platform. Streaming aggregators including Waipu.tv and Zattoo also carry the feed, with promotional subscription discounts available for viewers seeking high-definition access.