inDrive Money Sees Surge in Driver Loans Across Latin America

inDrive Money Doubles Regional Loan Volume as Latin American Drivers Embrace Digital Credit

Driver-focused digital lending platform inDrive Money experienced a 118% year-over-year increase in loan requests across Latin America during the first half of 2026, according to data released by the company in October 2026. The growth highlights expanding financial inclusion among independent transportation workers who frequently face barriers within traditional banking systems.

Operational Takeaways for the Ride-Hailing Sector Regional Expansion: Demand surged across primary markets, led by a 400% increase in Brazil following its August 2025 launch, alongside a 128% rise in Peru and an 88% increase in Colombia.

Demand surged across primary markets, led by a 400% increase in Brazil following its August 2025 launch, alongside a 128% rise in Peru and an 88% increase in Colombia. Data-Driven Underwriting: The platform evaluates loan eligibility using in-app activity and income generated by drivers within the platform.

The platform evaluates loan eligibility using in-app activity and income generated by drivers within the platform. High Retention: Approximately 50% of Mexican drivers who secured an initial loan returned to borrow again, signaling persistent demand for flexible liquidity.

Regional Performance Metrics Across Latin American Markets

Growth figures released in October 2026 illustrate strong adoption across all active territories. In Mexico, loan demand expanded by 71% year-over-year. According to an impact report published in February 2026 by the Asociación de Internet MX (AIMX), more than 11% of active drivers in the country have utilized inDrive Money services.

Brazil demonstrated the most rapid adoption rate. Following its introduction in August 2025, operations in Latin America’s largest economy expanded by more than 400% during its first year of operations. Meanwhile, demand in Peru climbed 128%, and Colombia recorded an 88% increase over the same period.

Country YoY Growth Rate (H1 2026) Operational Context Brazil >400% Launched in August 2025; gained strong momentum in its first year. Peru 128% Growth in digital credit uptake. Colombia 88% Integration among platform participants. Mexico 71% Supported by established partnerships and high repeat-borrower rates.

Underwriting Models and Institutional Partnerships in Mexico

As detailed in corporate updates from inDrive, the platform operates on a B2B2C framework that partners with established financial institutions. In Mexico, the company collaborates with R2 to extend personal loans across 28 cities, including Querétaro, Mazatlán, and Tijuana. Additionally, pilot credit card programs launched in Monterrey utilize infrastructure from Mastercard, Galileo, and GIRO.

Market research conducted prior to the rollout revealed that 75% of registered drivers had maintained active accounts on the application for over a year. Furthermore, 68% expressed interest in obtaining a loan—with 24% intending to fund independent business ventures—while 66% reported lacking a traditional credit card, presenting a clear opportunity for credit-building products.

“Nuestro crecimiento en América Latina demuestra que existe una demanda clara y en constante expansión de un acceso más justo y transparente a préstamos personales entre los participantes de la economía colaborativa,” stated Alexander Kurchin, director general of inDrive Money, emphasizing the role of platform data in assessing true earning capacity.

Integration of Financial Services Within the Ride-Hailing Interface

By embedding financial tools directly into the application architecture, inDrive allows users to manage liquidity without navigating external banking portals. Drivers can check approved amounts, review repayment schedules, monitor balances, and execute transactions on the go.

Mark Loughran, president of inDrive, noted that the vertical aims to diversify company operations while delivering sustainable growth. Following the initial deployment of loans and credit cards in Mexico, management intends to scale the product portfolio geographically and operationally, aligning with the firm’s broader mission to provide alternative choices within the urban mobility sector.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.