Christa Pike in Critical Condition After Botched Execution in Tennessee

Christa Pike, the sole woman on Tennessee’s death row, is in critical condition and receiving life-saving care at an off-site hospital after surviving two lethal injections of pentobarbital during a botched execution, her lawyer Randy Spivey confirmed.
An Unprecedented Execution Failure in Nashville
The execution began late Wednesday after the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way by vacating a lower court’s temporary stay. Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented from the high court’s decision, which capped hours of intense legal maneuvering by Pike’s defense team. Media witnesses inside the viewing area reported that 50-year-old Pike appeared awake as the process commenced, looking around the room.
The Tennessee Department of Correction maintained that it “followed every step of the State’s lawful, established execution protocol approved by the Attorney General’s Office.” However, the state-sanctioned attempt failed to result in death, leaving Pike alive in an execution chamber before she was transferred via ambulance to an off-site medical facility. Governor Bill Lee called the incident “deeply disturbing” and a “tragedy,” announcing that he ordered a “comprehensive, third-party review” to determine exactly what occurred.
Global Condemnation and Domestic Fallout
United Nations human rights chief Volker Turk urged Tennessee authorities through his office on social media not to attempt a new execution. Death Penalty Information Center executive director Robin Maher stated that her group was aware of seven other people that have survived medical problems due to an execution team’s failure to access a vein to administer lethal injection drugs, but nobody had remained alive after receiving the drugs used in such executions, describing the event as the “worst we’ve ever seen.”
The state’s legal and political fallout was swift. Governor Lee announced that the last remaining execution for this year in Tennessee will not be carried out as planned. This suspension follows a similar incident in May, when state executioners called off the lethal injection of Tony Carruthers after failing for more than an hour to place an intravenous line. On Thursday, Donald Trump was questioned on whether Pike’s allegations of childhood sexual abuse were fully considered at her 1996 sentencing.
|Inmate Name
|Scheduled Date
|Outcome / Status
|Tony Carruthers
|May
|Execution called off after staff failed to establish an intravenous line for over an hour.
|Christa Pike
|Wednesday Night
|Survived two lethal injections; transported to an off-site medical facility in critical condition.
|Gary Wayne Sutton
|N/A
|Execution suspended by Governor Bill Lee following the Pike investigation.
Pike was originally sentenced to death for the 1995 murder of 19-year-old classmate Colleen Slemmer, which Pike and her boyfriend committed when she was 18 years old at a job training camp. The crime gained national attention after Slemmer’s body was discovered with a pentagram, often seen as a satanic symbol, carved in her chest. Slemmer’s mother, May Martinez, told NBC News that the botched execution was “a mess.” Pike’s defense attorneys argued for clemency based on her youth at the time of the offense, mental health issues, a history of childhood sexual assault, and post-traumatic stress disorder.
Legal analysts examining the mechanics of state-sanctioned executions point out the growing difficulties states face in obtaining execution drugs, as pharmaceutical manufacturers increasingly refuse to supply them for lethal injections. This restriction forces correctional departments to rely on compounding pharmacies or the grey market, which can result in improperly mixed, diluted, or compromised compounds. While Pike’s legal team has speculated that degraded drugs could have played a role in her case, the exact prognosis of her medical condition remains unknown.