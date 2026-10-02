Christa Pike in Critical Condition After Botched Execution in Tennessee

Christa Pike, the sole woman on Tennessee’s death row, is in critical condition and receiving life-saving care at an off-site hospital after surviving two lethal injections of pentobarbital during a botched execution, her lawyer Randy Spivey confirmed.

An Unprecedented Execution Failure in Nashville

The execution began late Wednesday after the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way by vacating a lower court’s temporary stay. Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented from the high court’s decision, which capped hours of intense legal maneuvering by Pike’s defense team. Media witnesses inside the viewing area reported that 50-year-old Pike appeared awake as the process commenced, looking around the room.

The Tennessee Department of Correction maintained that it “followed every step of the State’s lawful, established execution protocol approved by the Attorney General’s Office.” However, the state-sanctioned attempt failed to result in death, leaving Pike alive in an execution chamber before she was transferred via ambulance to an off-site medical facility. Governor Bill Lee called the incident “deeply disturbing” and a “tragedy,” announcing that he ordered a “comprehensive, third-party review” to determine exactly what occurred.

Global Condemnation and Domestic Fallout

United Nations human rights chief Volker Turk urged Tennessee authorities through his office on social media not to attempt a new execution. Death Penalty Information Center executive director Robin Maher stated that her group was aware of seven other people that have survived medical problems due to an execution team’s failure to access a vein to administer lethal injection drugs, but nobody had remained alive after receiving the drugs used in such executions, describing the event as the “worst we’ve ever seen.”

Photo: The Conversation

The state’s legal and political fallout was swift. Governor Lee announced that the last remaining execution for this year in Tennessee will not be carried out as planned. This suspension follows a similar incident in May, when state executioners called off the lethal injection of Tony Carruthers after failing for more than an hour to place an intravenous line. On Thursday, Donald Trump was questioned on whether Pike’s allegations of childhood sexual abuse were fully considered at her 1996 sentencing.