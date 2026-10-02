California Law Fines Robotaxi Operators for Blocking Responders

Under a new California law signed by Governor Gavin Newsom, autonomous vehicle operators including Waymo, Tesla, and Zoox will face financial penalties if their robotaxis block police or firefighters during an emergency for more than 30 minutes. Senate Bill 1246 requires AV companies to provide local, on-the-ground support when their vehicles cause disruptions, addressing growing concerns over traffic snarls and impeded emergency responders.

Senate Bill 1246 and the Push for Public Safety Accountability

California has enacted Senate Bill 1246 to establish strict operational boundaries for commercial autonomous vehicle fleets. The legislation addresses a string of high-profile incidents across the state where driverless vehicles broke down, drove into active crime scenes, or blocked emergency personnel. Waymo, the largest robotaxi operator in the United States, accounted for the bulk of those disruptions.

Waymo operates approximately 4,000 autonomous vehicles nationwide, with about 1,200 of those deployed in the San Francisco Bay Area. A TechCrunch investigation earlier this year documented multiple instances where Waymo vehicles encountered technical failures and relied on first responders to manually drive them out of trouble. Those events triggered intense scrutiny from state and federal lawmakers.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration subsequently demanded that AV developers produce “solutions” to the growing obstruction problem. State Senator Dave Cortese introduced Senate Bill 1246 to create clear legal accountability. As Cortese stated, “California has embraced autonomous vehicles, but we cannot embrace innovation at the expense of public safety. When an autonomous vehicle crashes, breaks down, blocks a roadway in an emergency, or gets in the way of law enforcement or first responders, there must be clear accountability.”

Specific Requirements for Remote Operations and Local Incident Technicians

The new law places distinct legal definitions and geographic boundaries on how AV companies manage their fleets from afar. Pursuant to this legislation, any remote drivers hired by AV developers must possess a U.S. driver’s license and be physically located within the United States. The statute specifically defines a “remote driver” as a human who directly operates or drives the vehicle from a distance.

Photo: jingletree.com

This definition creates a legal distinction from broader “remote assistance” arrangements where the autonomous system remains in control while human employees provide guidance or software commands. Among all industry participants, Tesla alone has publicly confirmed that its robotaxis feature remote operators capable of assuming direct manual operation. Meanwhile, Waymo maintains a global network of remote assistance staff, including personnel in the Philippines, alongside command centers in Arizona and Michigan. Zoox’s remote operations teams are based in the United States, according to the company.

Beyond remote driving rules, the law mandates that AV operators notify local cities, towns, and jurisdictions about vehicle locations and status during system-wide failures. Companies must also provide “local incident technicians” who can assist with accidents and obstructions.

Industry Response and the July 2028 Enforcement Timeline

Major autonomous vehicle operators have signaled their intent to comply with the legislation. The law goes into effect in July 2028, giving companies roughly two years to restructure their remote operations and on-the-ground support infrastructure.

Photo: techechelon.com

Waymo issued an official statement following the bill’s enactment. “We are grateful for the amendments made to the bill, which ensure autonomous vehicle operators can still feasibly serve Californians,” a Waymo spokesperson noted. “Waymo is committed to making roads safer in California and continually improving our service.”

State oversight of autonomous vehicles is handled by the California Department of Motor Vehicles, which will formulate regulatory frameworks regarding specific bill provisions, such as mandatory response times.