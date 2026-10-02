Rick Ross Denies Battery and Strangulation Allegations After Jail Release

Rapper Rick Ross was arrested in Miami on October 1, 2026, on charges of felony battery by strangulation and misdemeanor battery following an alleged domestic incident.

The Bottom Line:

Rick Ross voluntarily surrendered to Miami Beach police early Thursday morning, facing charges of felony battery by strangulation and misdemeanor battery.

Miami-Dade County Judge Mindy S. Glazer set his bond at $5,000 and ordered him to stay away from the accuser.

Defense attorneys Steve Sadow and Bradley Horenstein stated the rapper pled not guilty, calling the accusations wrongful and highlighting a month-long delay in filing a police report.

Voluntary Surrender and Court Appearance in Miami Beach

The legal proceedings began early Thursday morning when the “Hustlin'” rapper, whose legal name is William Leonard Roberts, voluntarily surrendered to law enforcement in Miami Beach. The booking followed an investigation into a domestic violence incident reported to police on September 29.

The alleged altercation took place on August 28 at a residence located on Star Island, an exclusive neighborhood in Miami Beach. Police documentation indicates that the accuser, who shared a residence with Ross and had been in a relationship with him for a year, stated the rapper grew enraged over a social media photo and accused her of lying.

During a court hearing captured on a livestream, defense attorney Steve Sadow requested a quick release based on his client’s celebrity stature. However, Judge Mindy S. Glazer appeared unmoved by the argument, responding directly to the defendant by stating she had no idea who he was and emphasizing that everyone in court receives fair and equal treatment. The judge subsequently issued a stay-away order regarding the accuser and established a $5,000 bond.

Contrasting Accounts of the Star Island Incident

The accuser claimed that Ross struck her multiple times during an altercation and restricted her breathing by twisting the collar of her hoodie. The woman reportedly made these allegations online the day before filing the official police report on September 29, and she provided photo documentation of her injuries to law enforcement.

Photo: club937.com

Legal representation for the artist pushed back against the timeline and validity of the claims. In a joint statement, attorneys Bradley Horenstein and Steve Sadow asserted that William Roberts II is being wrongfully accused by an ex-girlfriend with unclear motivations. The defense highlighted that the accuser waited an entire month after the alleged incident to file a formal police report.

Social Media Declarations and Next Steps

Shortly after securing his release from jail on Thursday afternoon, Ross took to his Instagram Story to address the public directly. He maintained that he was entirely innocent of the charges, describing them as fabricated allegations that his legal team would successfully resolve.

“OK, first and foremost, I am totally innocent of the fabricated allegations made against myself,” Ross stated in his video. He added confidence in his legal representation and pivoted to promoting his upcoming weekend shows, his latest music video, and plans to record new music.

The formal not guilty plea entered by his defense team sets the stage for the judicial process to move forward. As noted in statements provided by his attorneys, Ross has formally requested that fans and the public withhold judgment while the courts examine the evidence.