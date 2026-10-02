7 Dead in Explosion at Russian Chemical Plant in Moscow Region

Explosion and Fire at Krasnozavodsk Chemical Plant

An explosion occurred at the Krasnozavodsk Chemical Plant in the Moscow region, leaving seven people dead, according to the Telegram news channel Shot. The blast completely destroyed the building at the facility, which manufactures explosives, gunpowder, and key components for ammunition and missile systems as part of the state corporation Rostec. Emergency responders rushed to the site as an open fire spread across the industrial location, sending thick columns of smoke into the air. According to United24 Media, witnesses reported hearing at least three separate explosions echoing through nearby neighborhoods before the fire broke out. More than 40 workers were inside the facility at the time, and an evacuation effort was immediately launched, as reported by the Telegram channel Mash.

Casualties and Rescue Operations

Rescuers continued operations at the heavily damaged site amid unconfirmed reports regarding the full scale of the tragedy. Shot reported that the seven dead workers were inside workshop No. 4 when it suffered a complete collapse. Survivors on the ground told emergency crews that additional employees remained inside the structure when the blast occurred, raising fears that the final casualty toll could rise.

The Telegram channel 112, which maintains close ties to Russian law enforcement agencies, confirmed the emergency dispatch to the facility. Local authorities and federal officials had not issued formal comments on the incident or verified the reported death toll.

Industrial Hazards and Previous Attacks

Preliminary assessments pointed to a technical malfunction rather than a military strike, distinguishing the incident from previous security events at the facility. United24 Media noted that no aerial attacks were reported in the area prior to the explosion.

The plant has previously been targeted during the ongoing conflict, most notably on July 7, 2025, in a Ukrainian strike. At that time, Ukraine’s military stated that the facility produced thermobaric warheads for Shahed-type drones—known in Russia as Geran drones. Additionally, Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation, operating under the National Security and Defense Council, identified the plant as a critical supplier of explosives, gunpowder, and components for artillery shells, multiple-launch rocket systems, and ballistic missiles.

Industrial accidents and major fires have frequently affected manufacturing sites across the Moscow region. On August 31, 2025, a massive fire engulfed automotive chemical warehouses spanning roughly 4,000 square meters in Balashikha, sending black smoke over the area and triggering secondary explosions from stored gas cylinders and fuel materials.

Photo: united24media.com