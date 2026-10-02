Orri Thorkelsson Joins VfL Gummersbach from Sporting CP Until 2029

VfL Gummersbach has secured Icelandic international Orri Thorkelsson from Sporting CP Lissabon on a contract running until 2029. The 27-year-old left wing will join the Handball-Bundesliga side ahead of the upcoming season, bringing Champions League experience to the squad and prompting the departure of long-serving player Milos Vujovic.

From Lisbon to the Bundesliga: The Orri Thorkelsson Transfer

The VfL Gummersbach front office has finalized a major roster adjustment on the left wing, securing 27-year-old Icelandic international Orri Thorkelsson from Portuguese powerhouse Sporting CP Lissabon. Thorkelsson is set to wear the Gummersbach jersey through the 2029 campaign, injecting fresh positional depth and high-level tactical experience into the squad’s offensive rotations.

VfL head coach Gudjon Valur Sigurdsson played an active role in evaluating his compatriot. “With Orri we get a slightly younger player with Champions League experience from Sporting, whom I naturally know very well as an Icelandic person,” Sigurdsson noted regarding the acquisition.

Reflecting on his departure from Portugal, Thorkelsson pointed to the developmental growth he achieved during his tenure in Lisbon. “I have had a very nice time at Sporting, where I have grown a lot both as a person and as an athlete and we have achieved many great successes together,” Thorkelsson stated. “Now I felt that it was a good time in my career to take the next step forward and face a new challenge.”

Departing Leadership and Career Trajectory

Long-standing contributor Milos Vujovic will leave the club at the conclusion of his tenure. “I am very grateful for everything we have experienced together over the years and especially for the support of the fans,” Vujovic shared in an official club communication. “I look forward to enjoying this final season together and giving everything until the end.”

Player Age Previous Club National Team Contract Length Orri Thorkelsson 27 Sporting CP Lissabon Iceland Through 2029 Milos Vujovic – VfL Gummersbach (Departing) – Expiring

Thorkelsson’s professional journey spans three distinct clubs. He began his senior career in Iceland with Haukar Hafnarfjördur, subsequently spending two seasons with Norwegian powerhouse Elverum from 2021 to 2023 before transitioning to Sporting CP Lissabon. On the international stage, Thorkelsson earned his senior debut for the Iceland national team in 2020 against Lithuania. He has since established himself as a permanent fixture in the squad, featuring prominently at both the 2025 World Men’s Handball Championship and the 2026 European Men’s Handball Championship.