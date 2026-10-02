Roberto Benigni Praises St. Francis as the Ideal Political Leader

Italian actor and director Roberto Benigni declared that St. Francis of Assisi would have made an ideal consensus leader for a broad political coalition, during an appearance on Bruno Vespa’s program Cinque minuti. The appearance promotes Benigni’s upcoming television special, Francesco – Il Cantico, scheduled to air Sunday on Rai1 at 20:30.

From Pure Satire to the History of the Spirit on Italian Television

Benigni appeared on the program to discuss the upcoming broadcast and joked with host Bruno Vespa about greeting him with a Franciscan gesture if not for an injured shoulder. The artist offered a vigorous reinterpretation of the saint of Assisi, pushing past traditional iconography to describe a figure who was counter-trend on everything, a warrior turned pacifist, and an ardent defender of women during an era hostile to them. Benigni noted that St. Francis insisted on including Clare in his religious order and permitted her to preach alongside him.

The Italian artist emphasized that the historical figure remains deeply unsettling rather than comforting, forcing individuals to confront their own values through his radical proclamations of equality between humanity and nature. This television event follows a distinct career pivot for Benigni, who has moved from sharp political satire and pure comedy to dedicate himself to history, civic education, and the spirit.