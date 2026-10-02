Roberto Benigni Praises St. Francis as the Ideal Political Leader

Roberto Benigni Frames St. Francis as the Ultimate Consensus Leader Ahead of Rai1 Special
Italian actor and director Roberto Benigni declared that St. Francis of Assisi would have made an ideal consensus leader for a broad political coalition, during an appearance on Bruno Vespa’s program Cinque minuti. The appearance promotes Benigni’s upcoming television special, Francesco – Il Cantico, scheduled to air Sunday on Rai1 at 20:30.
Quick Facts on the Rai1 Broadcast and Benigni’s Tour of History
- The Broadcast: Francesco – Il Cantico airs Sunday at 20:30 on Rai1, commemorating 800 years since the death of St. Francis.
- Television Precedents: Benigni’s recent historical TV monologues included Pietro – Un uomo nel vento in December 2025, which drew 3,968,000 viewers, and Il Sogno in March 2025, which reached 4,400,000 viewers.
- Core Argument: Benigni portrays the saint not as a passive ascetic, but as an early environmentalist, a feminist avant-la-lettre, and a historic shaper of human souls.
From Pure Satire to the History of the Spirit on Italian Television
Benigni appeared on the program to discuss the upcoming broadcast and joked with host Bruno Vespa about greeting him with a Franciscan gesture if not for an injured shoulder. The artist offered a vigorous reinterpretation of the saint of Assisi, pushing past traditional iconography to describe a figure who was counter-trend on everything, a warrior turned pacifist, and an ardent defender of women during an era hostile to them. Benigni noted that St. Francis insisted on including Clare in his religious order and permitted her to preach alongside him.
The Italian artist emphasized that the historical figure remains deeply unsettling rather than comforting, forcing individuals to confront their own values through his radical proclamations of equality between humanity and nature. This television event follows a distinct career pivot for Benigni, who has moved from sharp political satire and pure comedy to dedicate himself to history, civic education, and the spirit.
Television Ratings for Benigni’s Recent Monologues
|Special Title
|Broadcast Date
|Viewership
|Share
|Il Sogno
|March 2025
|4,400,000
|28.1%
|Pietro – Un uomo nel vento
|December 2025
|3,968,000
|24.4%
Sunday Broadcast Details and Historical Milestones
The upcoming special arrives as part of widespread cultural observances marking eight centuries since the death of St. Francis. Benigni maintains that continuous public discourse on the saint is vital because his literary and spiritual legacy—including Il cantico delle creature, written while the author was nearly blind—retains infinite cultural resonance. Rai1 broadcasts Francesco – Il Cantico on Sunday at 20:30.