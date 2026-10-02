Sony Brings Quick Spectral Super Resolution to Base PlayStation 5

Sony has brought its artificial intelligence upscaling technology from the PlayStation 5 Pro to the standard PlayStation 5 console through a new feature called Quick Spectral Super Resolution, which ppe.pl reported as a notable breakthrough for base hardware. The feature allows the standard console to render games at a lower internal resolution before a simplified neural network reconstructs the image, bringing enhanced visual fidelity to titles like Marvel’s Wolverine and Ghost of Yōtei.

How Quick Spectral Super Resolution Works on Base Hardware

The standard PlayStation 5 lacks the specialized artificial intelligence hardware found in the newer Pro model, which required engineers to build a lighter scaling method. Developed through Project Amethyst as a collaboration between Sony and AMD, Quick Spectral Super Resolution relies on a simplified neural network and a manually tuned implementation to maximize performance on ordinary console chips. According to technical reporting from Chip.pl, the system analyzes the rendered image frame by frame to reconstruct high-resolution details that traditional upscaling methods cannot capture. Antyweb noted that standard PlayStation 5 units retail around 3,299 zlotys, while the PlayStation 5 Pro has climbed past 7,000 zlotys in major electronics stores, making this software update a significant bridge between the two hardware tiers.

Early Performance and Visual Improvements in Marvel’s Wolverine and Ghost of Yōtei

Sony deployed the new upscaling software directly to Marvel’s Wolverine and Ghost of Yōtei via updates released on October 1, 2025. PurePC confirmed that developers can now access the necessary Quick Spectral Super Resolution software libraries, signaling wider integration in future software releases. Technical evaluations from Digital Foundry, cited by PC Format, revealed that Marvel’s Wolverine showed substantial improvements in detail level and a significant reduction in object shimmering. However, the testing also highlighted potential drawbacks, including longer frame render times and lower overall frame rates in certain sequences. For Ghost of Yōtei, which previously relied on AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3, the visual differences were less dramatic because the engine already utilized advanced temporal methods. Jasmin Patry, lead rendering engineer at Sucker Punch, stated that Quick Spectral Super Resolution manages fine character and environment details effectively while securing image stability that was previously unattainable on the base console. Photo: PC Format

Uncertainty Surrounding Grand Theft Auto VI Support on Standard Consoles

Questions remain regarding whether Rockstar Games will adopt the new upscaling technology for Grand Theft Auto VI on the standard PlayStation 5 console. PC Format analyzed that the demanding nature of Vice City’s dense population of non-player characters will push both console processors to their limits. Digital Foundry observed no traces of temporal upscaling methods in early promotional footage of the game running on base hardware, suggesting that integrating the new libraries could prove challenging for the development team. Industry analysts point out that even if Rockstar implements the feature around launch or through a subsequent patch, the software is unlikely to solve hardware bottlenecks sufficiently to push frame rates past the 30 frames per second limit without the faster graphics processor found in the Pro edition. Photo: Chip.pl