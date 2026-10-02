Burberry’s Spring 2027 runway debut at the Chelsea College of Arts anchored the British luxury house’s latest London Fashion Week presentation around embroidered trench coats, floral tailoring, and a deliberately relaxed attitude. Creative director Daniel Lee utilized the brand’s signature outerwear as a foundational canvas for color, embroidery, and softer styling, ensuring the collection felt rooted in the house’s identity without functioning as a simple heritage replay.

Collaborating with Celia Birtwell for the 170th Anniversary

The collection marked a notable collaboration between Lee and legendary British textile designer Celia Birtwell, brought in to mark Burberry’s 170th anniversary. Birtwell shared her vintage happy-face designs and created a fresh bouquet of botanical patterns that were scattered across the runway. Skirts, dresses, trenches, and shoes featured mimosas, blueberries, rosebuds, vines, and violets rendered as 3D embroideries on pencil skirts, ditsy prints on trenches, and impressionistic patterns on coats. Birtwell’s kooky “Halloween” faces appeared on knits and as small medallions dangling from coats and kitten heels. Lee noted that he tapped Birtwell because everybody loves her as the epitome of British fashion, adding that her timeless prints also reinterpreted the house check into her own world with hand-drawn chunky checks on coats, bags, and skirts.

Subverting Polish with Youthful Imperfections

In contrast to the brand’s traditionally smooth and polished image, the runway introduced material tarnish, rumple, and smudge. Lee explained backstage that he prefers things to look cool and youthful rather than perfectly controlled, stating that imperfections ultimately make garments feel more human. The collection balanced these relaxed, lived-in elements—such as washed pink, trench taupe, and black denim, alongside smudged vulcanized sneaker soles—with traditional tailoring and craft.

LIVE: Burberry showcases its Spring/Summer 2027 collection at London Fashion Week

Expanding the Trench and Commercial Categories

While previous seasons under Lee focused heavily on the trench coat, the collaboration with Birtwell allowed the collection to expand into taffeta shirting and shorts embroidered with florals, puffed-hem taffeta trenches, and diaphanous silk embroidered trenches in lavender and burgundy. Streetwear details like low-slung denim, trouser chains, strapped clogs, and modern climbing moccasins accompanied the garments.

Future Pressures and Unresolved Market Demands

While Burberry has positioned outerwear and scarves as core categories anchored in its history, the risk of predictable repetition remains. Lee’s integration of floral embroidery, sheer fabrics, and artistic collaborations attempts to make the archive interact with the present.