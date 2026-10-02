Elderly Man Scammed by 30-Year-Old in Erkelenz

Erkelenz Police Hunt Suspect After Fake Financial Institution Employee Steals Credit Card

A resident in Erkelenz was defrauded of his credit card on September 29, 2026, after a caller posing as an employee of a financial institution falsely claimed there was a suspicious withdrawal attempt on his account.

The Bottom Line The Incident: A resident in Erkelenz surrendered his credit card to an unknown man on September 29, 2026, following a fraudulent phone call about a suspicious bank transaction.

A resident in Erkelenz surrendered his credit card to an unknown man on September 29, 2026, following a fraudulent phone call about a suspicious bank transaction. The Financial Loss: Perpetrators executed a low four-figure unauthorized withdrawal shortly after obtaining the physical card.

Perpetrators executed a low four-figure unauthorized withdrawal shortly after obtaining the physical card. The Investigation: The Heinsberg police criminal investigation department has launched a public appeal for witnesses on the Oestricher Straße.

The Mechanics of the Fraudulent Handover in Erkelenz

The sequence began at approximately 10:35 a.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, when the elderly man answered a phone call from an unknown woman. The caller identified herself as an employee of a financial institution. She claimed that an unauthorized party had attempted to withdraw funds from the resident’s account.

Following the instructions, the Erkelenzer handed his payment card to the courier. The suspect who collected the card is described as approximately 30 years old with a slight foreign dialect. Witnesses or victims interacting with this individual noted that he was short, stocky, and had curly hair. Shortly after this physical handover, financial records showed a withdrawal in the low four-figure range.

Heinsberg Police Appeal for Public Witnesses on Oestricher Straße

The Kreispolizeibehörde Heinsberg has assigned the case to Criminal Investigation Department 4. Authorities are urging anyone who observed suspicious activity, vehicles, or individuals along Oestricher Straße during the morning hours of September 29 to come forward with information. Investigators want to establish the precise identity and whereabouts of the card collector.

Case Overview and Investigation Metrics Parameter Details Date of Incident September 29, 2026, approx. 10:35 a.m. Location Erkelenz (Oestricher Straße) Financial Impact Low four-figure unauthorized debit Investigating Authority Heinsberg Police, Kriminalkommissariat 4

Members of the public who can identify the suspect or provide relevant details can contact the Heinsberg police headquarters directly at 02452 920 0. Alternatively, electronic tips can be submitted via the official Polizei NRW online reporting portal. The Pressestelle of the Kreispolizeibehörde Heinsberg manages official media inquiries regarding the ongoing inquiry.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.