Tigray People’s Liberation Front Launches Offensive in Ethiopia

A shattered truce in Ethiopia has returned the country to the brink of active civil war this week, following an offensive launched by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front that federal officials state has already left hundreds of combatants dead. Nearly four years after a fragile 2022 agreement ended one of the deadliest conflicts of the century, renewed fighting has disrupted communications across northern Ethiopia and drawn urgent international appeals for restraint from foreign diplomats and regional blocs.

Renewed Offensive and Federal Counterattacks

The latest cycle of hostilities erupted when the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF)—an ethno-nationalist political and paramilitary organization that governed Ethiopia for three decades until 2018—initiated what its leadership termed a “defensive” military campaign aimed at unseating Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. The exact catalyst remains disputed. On Wednesday, the TPLF alleged that federal government forces opened fire on its troops, forcing a retaliatory response.

Addis Ababa presents a conflicting account, asserting that armed rebels initiated an aggressive offensive targeting federal positions across the Afar and Amhara regions while simultaneously seizing three airports within the Tigray region. Getachew Reda, an advisor to Prime Minister Abiy and a former TPLF official, wrote on social media that the “TPLF politico-military leadership has obviously taken irresponsibility to new heights.”

In response, the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) reported that its units have killed 272 enemy troops and taken 260 prisoners. “Currently, the army is assessing the enemy’s situation and launching well-planned counterattacks from key military positions it holds,” the ENDF stated. Internet access and telephone services have been cut off across northern regions as military operations expand.

Regional Coalitions and Cross-Border Pressures

The previous multi-year conflict between federal troops and the TPLF resulted in an estimated 600,000 fatalities and brought the Tigray region close to famine conditions. This time, the TPLF has expanded its influence through a newly forged coalition with six other armed groups. Announced on Sunday, the alliance incorporates factions that boycotted Ethiopia’s national elections in June, an electoral cycle in which Prime Minister Abiy’s Prosperity Party secured roughly 90 percent of available seats in the lower house of parliament while voting was entirely absent in Tigray.

Federal authorities have additionally accused the insurgent leadership of seeking an alliance with neighboring Eritrea to undermine the administration in Addis Ababa. Eritrea deployed troops alongside federal forces during the previous Tigray war but has denied any current involvement. Relations between Prime Minister Abiy and Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki have deteriorated significantly in recent years, leading Asmara to view ties with Tigray as a strategic counterweight against landlocked Ethiopia’s persistent concerns over Red Sea access.

International Diplomatic Appeals

Confronted with the prospect of renewed devastation and a wider regional conflagration, international leaders have pressed for an immediate halt to hostilities. The African Union Commission issued a call for immediate de-escalation, while East Africa’s regional bloc emphasized the critical need for maximum restraint. The U.S. ambassador to Ethiopia similarly urged a return to reasonable political dialogue.

Photo: bbc.com

Despite these appeals, the Tigray regional government signaled that military operations would persist. “Our army will continue its fight to ensure that the rights, security, sovereignty, and survival of our people are protected,” the regional administration said in a statement released on Wednesday.