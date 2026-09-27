SZA Inducted Into New Jersey Hall of Fame

Grammy-winning R&B star SZA was officially inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame on Thursday, Sept. 24, at American Dream in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Recognized in the Performing Arts & Entertainment category during a ceremony hosted by Danny DeVito, the St. Louis-born singer celebrated her deep upbringing in Maplewood and Essex County.

SZA inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame The Honor: SZA joined the New Jersey Hall of Fame in the Performing Arts & Entertainment category during a Sept. 24 ceremony hosted by Danny DeVito.

SZA joined the New Jersey Hall of Fame in the Performing Arts & Entertainment category during a Sept. 24 ceremony hosted by Danny DeVito. Local Roots: Though born in St. Louis, Solána Imani Rowe was raised in Maplewood, attended Columbia High School, and worked local jobs in Essex County before her music career took off.

Though born in St. Louis, Solána Imani Rowe was raised in Maplewood, attended Columbia High School, and worked local jobs in Essex County before her music career took off. Career Milestone: The induction arrives as the artist amasses over 70 billion streams and seven Grammy Awards, anchored by her breakthrough 2017 debut album, Ctrl.

Celebrating Essex County Roots at American Dream

For Solána Imani Rowe, better known to the global music community as SZA, stepping up to accept her induction into the New Jersey Hall of Fame was a homecoming rooted in the everyday geography of her youth. The ceremony, held at the American Dream complex in East Rutherford, placed the artist alongside fellow New Jersey luminaries, with actor Danny DeVito steering the evening as host.

The Garden State played a fundamental role in shaping the worldview of an artist who now commands billions of streams worldwide. During her acceptance speech, SZA made her allegiance clear to the gathered crowd. “I just want to say, I love Jersey, every corner of Jersey,” she told attendees, before offering a specific nod to her home region: “I love my county. Shout out to Essex County.”

Tracing the Path from Maplewood Middle School to Global Stardom

Before her catalog became a defining soundtrack for modern R&B, SZA experienced the classic milestones of a New Jersey upbringing. Her acceptance speech and subsequent reflections traced a familiar local map, recalling days spent at Maplewood Middle School and Columbia High School. She also detailed the unglamorous reality of pre-fame employment across the region, noting past stints working at Village Trattoria in Maplewood and a local sneaker store in Irvington.

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Her connection to the state extends past suburban corridors into its diverse urban centers. While reflecting on her formative years, she pointed to Newark’s Ironbound neighborhood as part of the cultural mix that shaped her perspective. SZA argued that the state often gets overshadowed by its larger neighbor across the Hudson River. “Sometimes people [skip] over Jersey and go straight to New York,” she remarked, advocating for the cultural weight of her home state.

Family Pride and an Expanding R&B Legacy

The milestone celebration brought out SZA’s parents, Audrey and Abdul Mubarak-Rowe, who reflected on watching their daughter transition from a local student into an international powerhouse. Her mother recalled knowing that SZA was destined for something extraordinary, even if the exact destination remained unclear early on. Her father shared memories of first listening to her breakout 2017 debut album, Ctrl, and discovering an entirely new side of his daughter through her introspective songwriting.

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For an artist who has since accumulated seven Grammy Awards and surpassed 70 billion streams across digital platforms, the recognition holds a distinct weight. SZA later described the acknowledgment as “one of the biggest honors I’ve ever had,” cementing her status not just as a global streaming titan, but as an enduring daughter of New Jersey.