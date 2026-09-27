Damn Yankees Broadway Revival Starring Neil Patrick Harris & Julianne Hough Set for 2027

Tony Award winner Neil Patrick Harris will star as Applegate alongside Emmy Award winner Julianne Hough as Lola in a Broadway revival of Damn Yankees. Set to begin previews on March 24, 2027, at the Marquis Theatre, the production is partnered with MLB Studios and directed by Sergio Trujillo.

The Production Essentials

Opening Timeline: Previews begin March 24, 2027, at the Marquis Theatre, leading into an official opening night on April 20, 2027.

Previews begin March 24, 2027, at the Marquis Theatre, leading into an official opening night on April 20, 2027. Star-Studded Lead Cast: Neil Patrick Harris stars as Applegate, Julianne Hough makes her Broadway musical debut as Lola, and Austin Scott plays Young Joe.

Neil Patrick Harris stars as Applegate, Julianne Hough makes her Broadway musical debut as Lola, and Austin Scott plays Young Joe. Creative Team: Directed and choreographed by Sergio Trujillo, with a newly adapted book by Will Power and Doug Wright, and additional lyrics by Lynn Ahrens.

Broadway Meets Major League Baseball at the Marquis Theatre

The classic musical about a deal with the devil is returning to Broadway for the first time in three decades. Major League Baseball and its Emmy Award-winning production label, MLB Studios, have partnered directly with the revival. The production timing aligns deliberately with the baseball calendar, beginning previews just a day before the first Yankees game of the season.

The creative team includes lead producers Lia Vollack, Haley Swindal, and Julie Boardman, with Mark Shacket of Foresight Theatrical serving as executive producer. The news was unveiled during a press conference at Yankee Stadium just before the team’s regular-season finale.

Reimagining the Classic Faustian Tale for the Early 2000s

Originally based on Douglass Wallop’s novel The Year the Yankees Lost the Pennant, the musical features a score by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross, alongside a book by George Abbott and Wallop. This new adaptation features a fresh book by Will Power and Doug Wright, with additional lyrics by Lynn Ahrens. Director and choreographer Sergio Trujillo noted that updating the setting to the early 2000s allowed the creative team to look at the material through a fresh, diverse lens.

The story shifts its focus from the historic Washington Senators—a team that no longer exists—to the Baltimore Orioles. Trujillo emphasized that this change builds a distinct David and Goliath narrative while grounding the story in rich baseball history. The production introduces a poignant backstory for the protagonist, incorporating the legacy of the Negro Leagues to deepen the emotional stakes for Joe and his father.

Harris, Hough, and Scott Lead the Revitalized Cast

Neil Patrick Harris brings his theatrical expertise back to Broadway following his run in Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Speaking on his casting as the devilish Applegate, Harris highlighted the appeal of playing a character who acts as a puppet master with playful mischief. Alongside him, Julianne Hough steps onto the Broadway musical stage for the first time, bringing her celebrated dance background to the iconic role of Lola.

Austin Scott, known for his work in Hamilton, takes on the role of Young Joe. Preparing for the physicality of the character, Scott pointed to modern athletic inspirations, drawing specific notes from three-time American League MVP Aaron Judge and his distinct presence on the field. Further casting announcements are expected ahead of the spring 2027 premiere.

Production Detail Information Venue Marquis Theatre First Preview March 24, 2027 Opening Night April 20, 2027 Key Cast Neil Patrick Harris, Julianne Hough, Austin Scott Director & Choreographer Sergio Trujillo

The Broadway Stage Sets the Stage for Spring 2027

As preparations ramp up for the Marquis Theatre run, the partnership with MLB Studios signals a unique cross-pollination between live theatrical entertainment and professional sports marketing. With ticket sales and additional casting announcements on the horizon, this revival bridges classic mid-century musical comedy with a modernized, athletic sensibility. How do you feel about this modern revision of a sports-theater classic? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.