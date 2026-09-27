Mount Rinjani Forest Fire Covers 1,098 Hectares in Lombok

Forest and land fires sweeping across the Mount Rinjani National Park in Lombok have expanded to cover an estimated 1,098.75 hectares, prompting emergency trail closures and coordinated descents. As firefighting teams battle lingering hotspots along the northern slopes, park authorities have stepped in to secure visitor safety amid the ongoing crisis.

Emergency Trail Closures and Rerouted Descents

The destructive blazes, which ignited six days ago, have forced Mount Rinjani National Park (TNGR) officials to overhaul visitor logistics. Hikers still active within the park boundaries are being actively redirected away from vulnerable zones toward the Sembalun exit route. Astekita Ardiaristo, Head of the Sub-Division of Administrative Affairs at TNGR, emphasized that these swift operational shifts are crucial for safeguarding the public.

"For hikers who are still conducting climbing activities and previously chose the Senaru or Torean route as an exit gate, they are directed to divert their journey through the Sembalun route," Astekita stated regarding the emergency protocol.

Firefighting Progress and Persistent Hotspots on the Slopes

Joint firefighting teams have made measurable headway against the flames, successfully subduing active fire sectors around the Bukit Setampol area. However, the crisis remains far from resolved as stubborn pockets of fire continue to burn intensely along the northern slopes of Puncak Sangkareang. The challenging terrain near the Senaru hiking path has complicated containment efforts, requiring ground crews to maintain a constant vigil.

"Based on the latest developments up to today, the fire in a number of sectors has been successfully extinguished. However, the fire is still observed burning on the northern slope of Puncak Sangkareang, so firefighting and monitoring activities continue to be carried out," Astekita explained.

Assessing the Ecological Footprint Across National Park Lands

Balai TNGR officials note that this figure remains a preliminary estimate subject to continuous revision as field teams complete comprehensive damage assessments. With monitoring operations ongoing, authorities continue to prioritize total extinguishment before considering any timeline for normal trail reopenings.