Pascal Devalkeneer transforms Le Chalet in Brussels

Pascal Devalkeneer has transformed Le Chalet in Brussels, stripping away his 27-year culinary formula to abandon the Michelin star chase. Reopening in September with sous-chef Simon Boyer and partner Pili Collado, the venue introduces a rustic, team-driven menu, natural wood design, and a relaxed brasserie atmosphere.

Quick Takeaways The Shift: Chef Pascal Devalkeneer has officially ended his 14-year pursuit of a third Michelin star, opting to cook on his own terms.

Chef Pascal Devalkeneer has officially ended his 14-year pursuit of a third Michelin star, opting to cook on his own terms. The Team: Sous-chef Simon Boyer returns after a four-year absence, joining partner Pili Collado and Tara to establish a collective leadership model.

Sous-chef Simon Boyer returns after a four-year absence, joining partner Pili Collado and Tara to establish a collective leadership model. The Experience: The renovated Brussels venue features local Sonian Forest timber furnishings, an integrated art installation by Martine Feipel and Jean Bechameil, and a simplified seasonal menu.

Dismantling the Michelin Playbook in Brussels

For over two decades, Le Chalet stood as a pinnacle of rigid haute cuisine in the Belgian capital. When the establishment secured its second Michelin star in 2012, the immediate instinct was escalation. But fourteen years later, the mathematical race for accolades has ended.

‘When the second Michelin star came, wollte ich meteen doorgaan en blijven scoren,’ Devalkeneer notes, reflecting on a career turning point. Now, the chef refuses to anchor his business model to the whims of inspection guides. ‘Michelin beslist wat het moet beslissen. Ik laat het los. Ik begin met een schone lei.’

Simplifying the Plate and Rejecting Culinary Spectacle

The overhaul extends directly to the dining experience, where presentation is intentionally looser and more hearty. Devalkeneer argues that contemporary gastronomy suffers from an excess of digital previewing, leaving diners with zero genuine surprise by the time they sit down.

‘Er is een overdosis,’ Devalkeneer explains regarding modern food culture. ‘Tegenwoordig wil men alles tot in het kleinste detail analyseren, terwijl eten vooral een gulle, spontane ervaring moet zijn.’ The updated menu bypasses elaborate frills in favor of straightforward, high-impact seasonal ingredients, ranging from French coco de paimpol beans with lobster to dedicated vegetable preparations featuring pumpkin and quince.

Le Chalet: Evolution of a Brussels Institution Metric / Era The Traditional Era (2012–Present) The New Era Leadership Structure Sole decision-making by Pascal Devalkeneer Collaborative team with returning sous-chef Simon Boyer and Pili Collado Guide Strategy Aggressive pursuit of a third Michelin star Complete detachment from guide validation (“Michelin decides what it decides”) Dining Aesthetic Intricate, high-precision plating Looser, robust presentation focused on spoon-friendly depth of flavor Interior Materials Classical fine-dining decor Locally sourced timber from the Sonian Forest by design collective Sonian

A Collective Rebirth Rooted in Local Craftsmanship

Stepping away from a 27-year solo command required structural backing. The return of sous-chef Simon Boyer, alongside his wife Ivana as zaalchef next to Tara, provided the necessary foundation for a shared vision. Pili Collado, Devalkeneer’s partner of five years, marked the September 11 preview night by honoring the network of builders, architects, and artists who brought the space together.

The physical renovation mirrors this collaborative spirit. Architects Nelly Smets and François Marcq redesigned the interior to channel classic Parisian and Italian brasserie grandeur, complete with velvet banquettes and a newly added negroni bar in the conservatory. Most notably, the tables and chairs are carved from timber harvested directly from the nearby Sonian Forest by the local design collective Sonian, anchoring the restaurant firmly in its geographic ecosystem.