Angelina Jolie Sells Historic Los Angeles Estate for $24.75 Million

Angelina Jolie has officially sold her historic Los Feliz estate in Los Angeles for $24.75 million after five months on the market. Originally listed in May at $29.85 million, the Beaux-Arts property once owned by Cecil B. DeMille served as the actor’s family refuge following her 2017 separation from Brad Pitt.

A Historic Hollywood Estate Changes Hands

The grand estate in Los Feliz carries a cinematic pedigree. Built in 1913 by architect B. Cooper Corbett, the sprawling property was acquired just three years later by Cecil B. DeMille, one of the great names of Hollywood’s golden age. DeMille’s family retained ownership of the historic grounds until the late 1980s, preserving an era of old Hollywood glamour.

When Angelina Jolie purchased the compound in June 2017 following her split from Brad Pitt, she secured a secluded fortress designed to shield her children—Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne. Set across nearly 8,000 square meters of grounds, the main Beaux-Arts residence spans over 1,000 square meters, housing six bedrooms and ten bathrooms.

Beyond the main house, the compound features a 100-square-meter guest house with a private security entrance, a 12-meter swimming pool, a pool house, a dedicated gym, a tea pavilion, and an independent garage equipped with a security post. Beneath the surface, the subterranean level contains a laundry room, staff spaces, and a wine cellar. Outside, centuries-old trees and sweeping lawns frame views of the Hollywood Hills, the iconic Hollywood sign, and the Griffith Observatory.

The Financial Realities of the Los Angeles Exit

When the property hit the market in May, expectations hovered near the $30 million threshold. Ultimately, the final sale price of $24.75 million, as first reported by People, reflects a reduction of more than $5 million from the initial asking price. While this figure sits slightly above what Jolie paid in 2017—before factoring in maintenance, renovations, and holding costs—it highlights the transaction of a historic ultra-prime property in Los Angeles.

The transaction aligns with a personal timeline Jolie laid out. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in August 2024, she articulated the realities of raising a large family. “When you have a large family, you want to have privacy, peace, and safety,” she explained at the time. “I have a house today to raise my children, but sometimes that place can be… The humanity that I have found across the world is not the humanity that I grew up with here.”

Property Details: The Los Feliz Estate Feature Specification Original Architect B. Cooper Corbett (Built 1913) Notable Past Owner Cecil B. DeMille (acquired 1916) Acquisition Date by Jolie June 2017 Initial Asking Price (May) $29.85 million Final Sale Price $24.75 million Main House Size Over 1,000 square meters (6 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms) Lot Size Nearly 8,000 square meters

Turning the Page on a Decade in California

For years, Jolie maintained that her presence in Los Angeles remained tied to reasons related to her divorce. But domestic milestones often dictate global lifestyle changes. In July 2026, her youngest children, twins Knox and Vivienne, officially celebrated their 18th birthdays. With her children reaching adulthood, the primary anchor keeping her rooted in Southern California has dissolved.

The successful sale of the Los Feliz compound signifies a clean break from a turbulent chapter. While Jolie retains various international holdings—including a residence in Cambodia—her remaining global assets continue to involve complex disputes, notably the Château de Miraval estate in the Var region of France, which she bought with Brad Pitt and which remains central to ongoing legal battles.

By shedding her long-time Los Angeles stronghold, Jolie is executing a transition away from the city. As the keys to the DeMille estate change hands, a defining era for the actor and her family officially draws to a close, clearing the path for an international chapter.