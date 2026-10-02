Asian Games 2026 Judo Mixed Team: Schedule, TV, Live Stream, and Roster

Judoka Battle for Gold at Aichi-Nagoya 2026

The mixed team judo gold medal match at the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya is scheduled for October 3, 2026, with the final bout slated for 18:20 JST at the Aichi International Arena.

Fantasy & Market Impact Broadcasting Reach: TBS and TVer provide live terrestrial and digital coverage of the final, while U-NEXT handles full-tournament streaming across preliminary and medal sessions.

TBS and TVer provide live terrestrial and digital coverage of the final, while U-NEXT handles full-tournament streaming across preliminary and medal sessions. Roster Depth: Japan’s announced squad features established domestic competitors across multiple weight divisions, including 73kg selections Itsuki Ishihara and Tatsunari Hattori.

Schedule Breakdown and Broadcast Channels

Competition gets underway on Saturday, October 3, 2026, at the Aichi International Arena in Nagoya. The opening round starts at 11:00 JST, followed by the repechage matches at 12:50 JST and the semifinals at 13:25 JST. The bronze medal matches are set for 17:00 and 17:40 JST, leading directly into the 18:20 JST gold medal final.

TBS televises the finals via terrestrial networks, alongside digital streaming on TVer. Meanwhile, U-NEXT delivers comprehensive coverage of the entire tournament, streaming preliminaries and medal rounds live on channel CH4.

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Date Time (JST) Round Platform Oct 3, 2026 11:00 Round 1 / Preliminaries U-NEXT (CH4) Oct 3, 2026 12:50 Repechage U-NEXT (CH4) Oct 3, 2026 13:25 Semifinals U-NEXT (CH4) Oct 3, 2026 17:00 / 17:40 Bronze Medal Matches U-NEXT (CH4) Oct 3, 2026 18:20 Gold Medal Final TBS / TVer / U-NEXT

Selected Japan Squad Lineup

The men’s entries feature Itsuki Ishihara and Tatsunari Hattori at 73kg, Riku Okada and Hayato Tokumochi at 90kg, and Masaru Ota and Yuta Nakamura at +90kg.

On the women’s side, the squad includes Miora Shirogane and Moa Ono at 57kg, Narumi Tanioka and Utana Terada at 70kg, and Miki Mukunoki and Mizuki Sugimura at +70kg. U-NEXT covers these athletes through its 31-day free trial tier, offering subscribers access to the live mat feeds without extra fees.

Streaming Options and Access Details

Viewers aiming to track every ippon can utilize U-NEXT’s multi-channel setup, which features over 20 sports disciplines during the Games. The platform’s standard monthly plan costs 2,189 yen (tax included) following the initial trial window.

Fans should consult official tournament notices or the U-NEXT portal for real-time updates ahead of the opening fixture.