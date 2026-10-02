Secret Wedding in Los Angeles: Jim Carrey Marries Min Ah

Jim Carrey married Min Ah in a secret Los Angeles ceremony, according to TMZ. The 64-year-old comedian wed the 32-year-old South Korean artist months after their red carpet debut at the César Awards in Paris. Representatives for the Ace Ventura star confirmed the marriage to People, marking the actor’s third trip down the aisle.

The Bottom Line

Jim Carrey married artist Min Ah in a private Los Angeles ceremony after dating for several years.

The wedding comes months after the couple made their first official red carpet appearance together at the César Awards in Paris.

Min Ah is Carrey’s third wife, following previous marriages to Melissa Womer and Lauren Holly.

How the Secret Ceremony Unfolded in Los Angeles

Rumors regarding the private nuptials began circulating on Wednesday, September 30, after TMZ reported that sources close to the couple confirmed a secret Los Angeles wedding had taken place. The speculation ended when Carrey’s representative verified to People that the actor had indeed married his long-time partner.

The marriage marks a notable shift for Carrey, who stated in a 2014 interview on The Howard Stern Show that he had no intention of marrying again. Reflecting on his past relationships, the actor remarked that while he could not establish rigid rules for the future, he was not actively seeking out another marriage. The couple first sparked public interest in 2022 when cameras captured them leaving a charity comedy show in Los Angeles together, though they maintained a private relationship for years afterward.

Jim Carrey Marries Min Ah in Private Wedding Ceremony | E! News

Inside Min Ah’s Artistic Background and Low-Profile Career

Min Ah works as an actress and visual artist based in Los Angeles, maintaining a quiet public profile distinct from traditional Hollywood circles. Her professional background includes independent audiovisual projects alongside digital art and performance pieces, though she lacks a vast filmography within major studio productions.

This shared passion for visual arts connects her closely with Carrey, who has spent years painting as a personal outlet. Unlike many public figures in the entertainment industry, Min Ah has avoided frequent appearances at high-profile red carpet events, keeping her family background and personal life largely out of the media spotlight prior to her relationship with the comedian.

Jim Carrey SECRETLY MARRIES Min Ah in Private LA Ceremony — Third Wedding at 64!

Looking Back at Jim Carrey’s Previous Marriages

Min Ah enters this new chapter as Carrey’s third wife, succeeding two high-profile marriages from earlier decades. The actor married his first wife, Melissa Womer, in 1987 while still establishing his stand-up comedy career. The couple welcomed their daughter, Jane Erin Carrey, that same year before divorcing in 1995 just as Carrey’s film career surged.

Following his first divorce, Carrey wed actress Lauren Holly on September 23, 1996, after meeting on the set of Dumb and Dumber. That union proved exceptionally brief, ending when Holly filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences after approximately ten months of marriage.