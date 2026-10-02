Shoppers can save $100 on Anker Prime docking station

Shoppers can save $100 on the 14-in-1 Anker Prime docking station, which has dropped to its lowest-ever price of $169.99 at Amazon. The discounted hub features a 160W power output, four charging ports, and dual HDMI connections for external displays ahead of early Prime Day deals.

Desk cable clutter has a reliable remedy, and the current early-shopping discounts have brought down the cost of a major desktop hub.

Connectivity Specifications and Power Capabilities of the Anker Prime Hub

The hardware packs a massive array of connection ports into a compact footprint designed to anchor a desktop setup. It functions as a 14-in-1 hub capable of pooling peripheral hardware, driving external monitors, and channeling substantial electrical current through a single upstream connection.

Total power output reaches 160W, giving the unit enough capacity to handle up to four power-hungry gadgets at the same time. Three dedicated USB-C ports each supply up to 100W of Power Delivery, while an additional USB-A port channels up to 12W for smaller accessories. For data management, the unit incorporates 11 ports capable of data transfer speeds up to 10 Gbps, alongside dual HDMI ports that let users connect two external displays simultaneously.

Operating System Compatibility and Display Limitations

While the dock handles diverse computer ecosystems, its multi-display capabilities shift depending on the host operating system. The hardware works with USB-C, USB4, and Thunderbolt connections, alongside Windows 10 and 11, ChromeOS, and laptops supporting DisplayPort Alternate Mode and Power Delivery.

Mac users face a distinct hardware limitation when driving external monitors through the hub.