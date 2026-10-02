Chimpanzee Food Sharing Reveals Social Bonds and Emotional Responses

Chimpanzees display a remarkable capacity to withhold antisocial behavior toward their friends, stealing food from them significantly less often than from non-friends, according to a study published by scinexx.de. Researchers from the University of California, Berkeley, found that while chimpanzees accessed food from non-friends in 70 percent of trials, that figure dropped to 61 percent when interacting with friends.

Social Bonds Shape Conflict and Emotional Restraint in Chimpanzees

The study, led by Oded Ritov and Jan M. Engelmann at the University of California, Berkeley, analyzed 138 experimental trials. In these tests, victims encountered situations where both friends and non-friends attempted to take their food. While higher-ranking victims also lost food less frequently, the correlation between friendship and restraint remained statistically significant even when researchers controlled for social rank. According to scinexx.de, this marks the first time research has demonstrated that chimpanzees actively hold back antisocial tendencies around friends.

Beyond the physical act of theft, the researchers monitored behavioral indicators of negative arousal, such as foot-stamping, punching, and screaming. When victims were robbed by a friend, their initial negative reactions were sharp but tapered off over subsequent trials. Conversely, when non-friends committed the theft, the victims’ negative arousal remained stable. The thieves themselves also exhibited distinct emotional patterns depending on the victim. Stealing from non-friends elicited longer and more intense negative emotional signals, particularly screaming, which pointed toward inherently more hostile interactions.

Photo: mpg.de

Contasting Dynamics in Wild Populations at Taï National Park

To understand the broader evolutionary roots of primate cooperation, researchers often look beyond controlled environments to wild populations. Reporting from the Taï National Park in Côte d’Ivoire, mpg.de highlighted how wild chimpanzees share valuable resources like meat, honey, or large fruits selectively with their friends. Unlike captive studies that focus on restraint during theft, fieldwork by an international team from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology showed that wild chimpanzees actively distribute desirable food without needing to be badgered by begging.

Liran Samuni, lead author of the Max Planck studies cited by mpg.de, noted that wild chimpanzees weigh who is most likely to return a favor when deciding to share. Following successful group hunts, individuals frequently reward fellow hunters with a share of the prey. This dynamic differs from observations of other chimpanzee subspecies where begging provokes sharing, illustrating a wide behavioral variance across different populations. Roman Wittig and Catherine Crockford, senior authors of the Max Planck research, emphasized that cooperative actions are shaped by shared evolutionary pressures like predator defense and resource acquisition.

The Evolution of Social Expectations Without Direct Morality

Connecting these findings requires caution regarding how human concepts are applied to animal behavior. Researchers emphasize that data from scinexx.de do not prove chimpanzees reflect consciously on loyalty, fairness, or human-style moral codes. Instead, emotional expressions observed during food transfers indicate mutual expectations within close bonds. These patterns point toward an evolutionary precursor to the complex relationship expectations seen in humans.

Comparison of Primate Food Interaction Studies Research Focus Location / Institution Key Finding Antisocial Restraint UC Berkeley (scinexx.de) Chimpanzees steal less from friends (61%) than non-friends (70%) and show adaptive emotional recovery. Active Food Sharing Taï National Park, MPI (mpg.de) Wild chimpanzees share meat and honey with friends and hunting partners independently of begging.

Despite the insights gathered from these 26 shelter-protected animals and field observations, several questions remain open. With each friend and non-friend configuration limited to three trials in the Berkeley study, the long-term stability of these behavioral patterns across different groups requires further observation. Researchers continue to investigate how these foundational social mechanics compare across disparate primate communities.