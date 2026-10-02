Google Japan releases vertical conveyor belt keyboard prototype

Google Japan has unveiled a vertical keyboard featuring four movable bands with twenty-nine keys each that rotate in an endless loop, digitec.ch reported. The hardware design, presented on October 1, positions keys to move toward a user’s fingers rather than requiring hands to travel across a traditional stationary layout.

How the Conveyor Layout Operates

The device stands upright on a desk and relies on mechanical movement to handle text input. Four separate bands keep the keys in constant motion, forcing operators to tap specific letters at the exact moment they pass by. In an official video presentation, an employee described the concept as a copernican shift that places the typist in the center of the mechanism. The development team suggested that future iterations might include higher belt speeds for increased productivity, a smaller model designed for mobile phones, and text-to-speech audio that reads aloud passing characters.

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Why Google Released the Keyboard on October First

In the American month-day date format, October 1 reads as 10/1, which references the 101-key MF2 keyboard standard established in 1985. The timing also represents the day of the year furthest away from April Fool’s Day. Google Japan has a history of introducing unusual hardware concepts on this specific date, including a rotary-dial keyboard, a one-key Morse code device, and an instrument layout featuring more than 1,000 keys arranged across a drum set.

Where to Find the Build Instructions

The physical device is not available for purchase through retail channels. Instead, the company published free assembly instructions on GitHub for individuals interested in constructing the hardware prototype themselves.