An Annemasse municipal employee suffered a back injury from a thrown object outside the Marianne Cohn school during student mobilizations in France. The unrest involved twelve arrests in Haute-Savoie, property damage near the Swiss border, and prompted educational authorities to shift instruction to remote learning across five regional high schools.

Annemasse Official Injured as High School Protests Escalate

The incident in Annemasse unfolded as nationwide demonstrations by school and university students intensified. Protesters are demanding increased human and financial resources for France’s national education system. Outside the Marianne Cohn school, a municipal agent was struck in the back by a projectile while performing professional duties, according to municipal communications. The City of Annemasse condemned the episode, stating that public service personnel must be allowed to carry out their responsibilities securely, and confirmed plans to file a formal legal complaint.

Border regions experienced parallel disruptions. Property damage was recorded on Thursday in Saint-Julien-en-Genevois, just across the border from Geneva. Meanwhile, demonstrations stretched across multiple urban centers, with rallies documented at institutions such as the Lycée Deodat in Toulouse. The movement reflects widespread dissatisfaction among students regarding staffing and operational funding within French educational facilities.

Twelve Arrests and Six Minor Injuries Recorded in Haute-Savoie

The Préfecture de la Haute-Savoie reported twelve arrests, noting that those detained were primarily minors. Authorities took the individuals into custody on preliminary charges of violence and possession of pyrotechnic devices. While officials noted that most demonstrations remained orderly, the prefecture condemned the isolated incidents, characterizing the disruptive behavior as intolerable acts of violence.

The prefecture clarified that these injuries bore no connection to interventions by law enforcement personnel.

Overview of Haute-Savoie Incident Metrics Category Reported Figure Details Arrests 12 Primarily minors held for violence and pyrotechnics. Injuries 6 (minor) Recorded across Haute-Savoie, unrelated to police actions. Affected High Schools 5 Switched to remote learning in Annecy and Argonay. Municipal Casualties 1 agent Struck in the back by a thrown object at Marianne Cohn school.

Remote Learning Imposed Across Five Regional High Schools

Five regional high schools transitioned to distance learning following the unrest. The affected institutions comprise the Germain Sommeiller, Charles Baudelaire, Berthollet, and Gabriel Fauré high schools in Annecy, alongside the Louis Lachenal high school located in Argonay.