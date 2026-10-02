Rohit Sharma Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar to Reach 12,000 ODI Runs

Rohit Sharma Shatters Six-Hitting Record and Enters 12,000 ODI Run Club

Indian cricket player Rohit Sharma surpassed Sachin Tendulkar during the second One-Day International against West Indies at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, reaching 12,000 ODI runs in 282 innings while also having 38 instances of five-plus sixes in international innings.

Fantasy & Market Impact Scoring Velocity: Operating at a 134.67 strike rate during his 101-run knock in Guwahati demonstrates high boundary conversion rates, significantly boosting fantasy ceiling metrics.

Operating at a 134.67 strike rate during his 101-run knock in Guwahati demonstrates high boundary conversion rates, significantly boosting fantasy ceiling metrics. Longevity Metrics: Ranking second only to Virat Kohli in speed to 12,000 ODI runs confirms sustainable output despite rigorous age-related scrutiny.

Record Breakdown of Sharma's Performance

During the second fixture of the West Indies tour of India, Sharma crafted a commanding 101-run innings from 75 deliveries, featuring 10 boundaries and six maximums, as reported by DoolNews. This performance elevated his career international tally to 38 instances of striking five or more sixes in a single innings—comfortably clear of Suryakumar Yadav’s 11 instances, according to the same outlet’s metrics.

Concurrently, News18 Malayalam noted that Sharma reached the 12,000 ODI run milestone in his 282nd innings, eclipsing Sachin Tendulkar’s benchmark of 300 innings. Virat Kohli remains the fastest to the milestone, achieving the feat in 242 innings. This puts Sharma in an exclusive club as only the third Indian batter to scale the 12,000-run barrier in the format.

Player Innings to 12,000 ODI Runs Virat Kohli 242 Rohit Sharma 282 Sachin Tendulkar 300

Tactical Execution and On-Field Response

Asianet News Malayalam highlighted the tactical weight of Sharma’s innings while chasing a formidable target of 406. Facing a brisk spell featuring Alzarri Joseph clocking 140 kph and Jaden Seales, Sharma established the required powerplay momentum alongside captain Shubman Gill.

Following his century, Sharma's emotional on-field celebration drew mixed reactions across the cricketing world. While fans celebrated the milestone, former South African batter Herschelle Gibbs took to social media platform X to describe the celebration as unusual and unnecessary, remarking that he might send a direct message to the Indian opener regarding the gesture, as detailed by Manorama News.

When pressed in the post-match press interaction regarding the intent behind the celebration, Sharma maintained strict privacy. As covered by Kerala Kaumudi and Manorama News, the batter stated, “I told Jadeja in the dressing room… but it is my personal matter, some things are not meant to be shared.”

Photo: asianetnews.com

Contextualizing the Road to 2027

With red-ball and shortest-format commitments behind him, Sharma’s tactical workload is entirely channeled toward the 2027 Cricket World Cup. Sunil Gavaskar dismissed outside doubts regarding the veteran’s place in the squad, pointing to his demonstrable output on the pitch as definitive proof of his enduring value at the top of the order, per Asianet News Malayalam.

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