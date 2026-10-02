Zelenskyy thanks Poland for F-16 aid in Ukraine war

Zelenskyy Cites Polish Air Defense Aid in EU Briefing

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy singled out Poland and its citizens for praise on October 1, during a meeting with European Union ambassadors, pointing to military donations that protect Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, from incoming Russian jet drones.

Piotr Łukasiewicz, head of the Polish embassy in Ukraine, attended the briefing. He shared the details on the platform X, noting that the Ukrainian leader pointed directly to the tangible impact of Polish assistance on the front lines.

Front-Line Impact and Embassy Response

“During the meeting with ambassadors of European Union member states, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, emphasized Polish donations and thanked Poland and its people for the help that allows us to protect Ukrainian cities, Kyiv above all, from Russian jet-powered drones,” Łukasiewicz stated in his post.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits Poland

The diplomatic acknowledgment arrives amid ongoing supply efforts coordinated between Kyiv and its international partners. Łukasiewicz emphasized the immediate life-saving nature of the hardware.

“We are saving lives in this way and helping to repel Russia’s barbaric attacks. It was good to hear these words, it is good to be an example for others,” he added.

Zelenskyy Visits Poland To Thank Ally, Meet Ukrainians

Western Allies to Deliver Essential Hardware to Ukraine

The timing of the remarks coincides with a Thursday announcement from Andrij Sybiha, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. Sybiha confirmed that Western allies—including Poland, Spain, and Belgium—are scheduled to deliver essential hardware, specifically including ammunition for F-16 fighter jets tasked with intercepting Russian jet-powered unmanned aerial vehicles.

Bilateral support between Warsaw and Kyiv continues to scale through financial and military packages. Ukrainian defense authorities disclosed details of a specialized 50-million-euro assistance package finalized in September.

Zelenskyy visits Poland to thank ally and meet Ukrainians

Reporting from the daily newspaper Rzeczpospolita, citing internal sources, indicated that these ongoing shipments include specialized missiles intended for Patriot air defense systems.