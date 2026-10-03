All-Japan Model Hobby Show Reveals New Gunpla and Plastic Models

The HG GX Bit from After War Gundam X is scheduled for release in January 2027, with the kit unveiled at the 64th All Japan Model Hobby Show, MANTANWEB reported.

What Collectors Need to Know About the January 2027 Release

The HG GX Bit will launch in January 2027.

New items for Gundam Cross and Gundam Miximize were introduced alongside MegaHouse items at the 64th All Japan Model Hobby Show.

Other hobby makers showcased distinct products, including Tokyo Marui’s “P-90R” and “MP5K+” and Cabico’s UV-reactive model kits.

All Japan Model Hobby Show Reveals New Gundam Additions

The 64th All Japan Model Hobby Show serves as the backdrop for the latest reveals, highlighted by the upcoming HG GX Bit from After War Gundam X. MANTANWEB reported that the model kit is slated to hit shelves in January 2027. Alongside the GX Bit, new items for Gundam Cross and Gundam Miximize were showcased, while MegaHouse displayed its latest items at the event.

Other exhibits at the hobby show captured attention across different modeling categories. HOBBY Watch reported that Kenji Kamiyama and Toh Enjoe’s “RG project” Gundam is currently on display, alongside the debut of the “HG 1/144 Gundam Helix” from the game GUNDAM ROGUE ORBIT. Meanwhile, Yahoo! News noted Tokyo Marui’s “P-90R” and “MP5K+” products. Dengeki Hobby Web added that Cabico presented UV-reactive plastic models, including the “Buster Maiden” mecha-girl series and the “MoMo” mobile princess kits.

Product / Line Maker / Brand Event / Release Window HG GX Bit – January 2027 (All Japan Model Hobby Show) HG 1/144 Gundam Helix – Exhibited RG project Gundam Kenji Kamiyama & Toh Enjoe Exhibited at Hobby Show P-90R and MP5K+ Tokyo Marui Exhibited at Hobby Show

The 64th All Japan Model Hobby Show sets the release schedule for collectors looking toward early 2027.