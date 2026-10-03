OPPO Find X10 series European prices rise up to 60 percent

European smartphone buyers face price increases of up to 60 percent for the new OPPO Find X10 series compared to the previous generation. The flagship OPPO Find X10 Pro Max with 512 gigabytes of storage arrives at 1,799 euros, while the standard Find X10 starts at 1,399 euros for the 256-gigabyte model.

European Pricing Structure and Generation Comparison

Rising costs for memory and storage components directly drive these retail adjustments across international tech markets. The standard OPPO Find X10 with 512 gigabytes of storage jumps to 1,599 euros, marking a 60 percent increase from the 999-euro price of the Find X9 with identical storage. Meanwhile, the top-tier OPPO Find X10 Pro Max moves from the 1,299-euro price of the older generation to 1,799 euros, reflecting a 38 percent price hike.

Pre-orders are already underway in the United Kingdom ahead of a broader continental roll-out. There was at one point an invitation from the local branch for an online pre-briefing regarding the Find X10 series.

Triple 200-Megapixel Optics on the Find X10 Pro Max

Released in September 2026, the OPPO Find X10 Pro Max features a camera system built around three distinct 200-megapixel sensors. The setup pairs a 200-megapixel wide camera with a f/1.5 aperture and optical image stabilization with a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom. A third 200-megapixel ultrawide sensor completes the rear camera array.

Hasselblad calibration, laser autofocus, and a color spectrum sensor accompany the hardware, which supports 8K video recording at 30 frames per second. The front-facing camera utilizes a 50-megapixel sensor capable of 4K capture.

MediaTek Dimensity Processing and Battery Capacity

MediaTek powers the flagship with its 2nm Dimensity 9600 Pro processor paired with a Mali-G2-Ultra-NX graphics accelerator. Benchmark evaluations show this silicon scoring 4.83 million points in AnTuTu 11, alongside 4,188 in Geekbench 6 single-core and 13,145 in multi-core tests. Qualcomm’s competing Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chip reached 5.19 million points in AnTuTu 11.

European variants of the Find X10 Pro Max pack a 7,150 mAh battery supporting 80W wired and 50W wireless charging. Global variants receive an 8,000 mAh cell.

Find X10 Specifications and Regional Availability

The standard OPPO Find X10 relies on a MediaTek Dimensity 9600M processor built on a 3nm node with an ARM G1-Ultra graphics unit. Its camera configuration pairs a 200-megapixel wide lens and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with a 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor, sharing the same battery capacity as the Pro Max model.

CounterPoint Research tracking indicates shifting market share for OPPO’s smartphone shipments spanning the third quarter of 2023 through the second quarter of 2026. Official retail availability follows the current pre-order window.