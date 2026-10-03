Tens of thousands protest housing crisis in Madrid and other Spanish cities

Tens of thousands of people marched through Madrid and dozens of other Spanish cities on Saturday, demanding sweeping government intervention to tame a severe national housing crisis. vrt reported that demonstrators filled the streets to protest surging rents, property speculation, and widespread housing shortages.

Tenants Demand Protection and Eviction Bans

The demonstrations brought together angry citizens calling for concrete protections for renters, stricter rules to curb fraud, and a total ban on evictions that lack alternative housing options. nos.nl reported that a portion of the demonstrators returned to Madrid’s central Puerta del Sol square following the protest march to set up an encampment, erecting around twenty tents as crowds continued to gather into the evening.

Inflation and a chronic lack of available living spaces have made renting or buying a home nearly impossible for a vast segment of the Spanish population. According to data cited by nos.nl from the Spanish national bank, Spain faced a deficit of 550,000 housing units last year. The supply crunch hits urban centers hardest, with Madrid, Barcelona, and Valencia bearing the brunt of the shortfall.

Shrinking Social Housing and the Spark for Unrest

The structural nature of the crisis stems from long-term policy neglect regarding affordable options. nos.nl noted that according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Spain maintains one of the lowest percentages of social housing in Europe. Social units account for less than 2 percent of the country’s available housing stock, falling far short of the European average of 8 percent.

While broad economic pressures fueled the widespread mobilization, a specific human tragedy served as the immediate catalyst for the mass turnout. nos.nl reported that the direct trigger for the protests was the eviction of an 87-year-old woman the previous Wednesday. She had lived in her home for more than 70 years but could no longer keep up with rising rental costs.

Photo: NOS

Hundreds of activists gathered outside her apartment to block the enforcement action, viewing the case as a new low point for the nation’s housing sector. Police ultimately used tear gas to disperse the crowd and clear the way for the eviction, galvanizing public anger ahead of the weekend demonstrations.

Housing Metric / Factor Data / Context Estimated National Housing Deficit 550,000 units (Spanish National Bank) Social Housing Share in Spain Less than 2% of total stock (OECD) European Social Housing Average 8% of total stock (OECD) Primary Protest Locations Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, and dozens of other cities Immediate Catalyst Event Eviction of an 87-year-old woman after 70 years in her home

Political Fallout and Legislative Deadlocks

The mobilization arrived amid intense political friction in Madrid, where lawmakers grapple over legislative solutions to the emergency. Earlier reporting from De Tijd and De Standaard noted that housing protests have placed the government under heavy political pressure, with parliamentary battles over anti-crisis decrees threatening legislative stability.