Prague prepares major urban transformation in Krč district

Prague’s Krč district is preparing for a massive urban transformation that will fundamentally reshape the area around its transit corridors, Novinky reported.

From Transit Corridor to Residential Quarter

The surrounding areas of the future metro D stations Nádraží Krč and Nemocnice Krč are slated for extensive rebuilding over the coming years. Novinky reported that the territory—currently defined largely by the heavy traffic of Jižní spojka and the adjacent railway line—will transition into a new urban quarter featuring thousands of new apartments, office spaces, retail shops, and a private medical center.

Jakub Sklenka of Reflecta Development noted the scale of the upcoming construction in statements reported by Novinky. We are surprised by how many people have no idea what is going to be built around the hospital, Sklenka said, pointing out that the development extends beyond just a polyclinic to encompass 3,500 new homes rising locally and around future metro stations.

All planned transformations in Prague 4 are shown by a new website, Krč.cz.

Integration of Rail, Road, and Metro D

A central pillar of the district’s redesign is the establishment of a transport hub adjacent to the Praha-Krč railway station. This terminal will link the upcoming metro D line with train services and bus routes.

Novinky noted that passengers boarding the metro at Krč will reach Pankrác in three minutes and the central Muzeum station in seven minutes.

Petr Hlaváček (STAN), deputy mayor, emphasized to Novinky that the project required complex negotiations due to the ownership structure of the land. Nádraží Krč and Nemocnice Krč are an example of successful city negotiations with private owners, Hlaváček explained to Novinky, noting that the city held virtually no property in the district as a large portion belonged to restituted owners.