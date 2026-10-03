Benjamin Netanyahu Invites Pilot Smit Machchhar to Israel Independence Day

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar as a hero for Israel, India, and the entire world during a telephone conversation, commending his life-saving actions during a violent mid-air hijacking attempt, according to a video shared by the Prime Minister’s Office. The September 30 incident aboard flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv involved an Omani co-pilot who attacked the captain with an axe, forcing the aircraft to descend more than 17,000 feet in two minutes before passengers and crew intervened to subdue the assailant.

Cockpit Attack and Mid-Air Struggle

Flight FZ1073 was carrying 174 passengers when the co-pilot, identified by Al Arabiya and the Associated Press as Hamam al-Hammami, launched the surprise assault. Captain Machchhar recounted to Netanyahu that the co-pilot had excused himself to pray. Out of professional respect, the captain did not look back.

Moments later, Machchhar felt a heavy blow to the back of his head. He initially suspected a mechanical failure before realizing he was under physical attack. Despite severe injuries that severely impaired his vision, Machchhar fought toward the cockpit door.

“I had that one last fight left in me that, if I don’t do it, I’m going to die,” Machchhar told Netanyahu during their call, as reported by NDTV. “And that’s when I pushed against everything. I gave everything that I had and just went for the door and opened it.”

Opening the door allowed waiting passengers and crew to rush into the cockpit, overpower al-Hammami, and regain control of the aircraft. Reserve pilots aboard the flight subsequently landed the plane safely at Tabuk airport in Saudi Arabia. Machchhar received initial medical treatment in Tabuk before being transferred to Abu Dhabi.

International Recognition and Diplomatic Reactions

Netanyahu expressed astonishment at the captain’s resilience under extreme pressure. “Frankly, I’m amazed at your courage, at your coolness of judgment under impossible conditions,” the Israeli Prime Minister said, inviting Machchhar to light a torch at Israel’s Independence Day ceremony alongside Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Photo: wionews.com

Netanyahu noted that the honor is typically reserved for Israeli citizens, adding that the citizens of Israel would warmly embrace the Indian pilot. WIONews reported that Netanyahu intends for both Machchhar and Prime Minister Modi to participate in the flame-lighting ceremony next May.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Machchhar via video call, praising him for making critical life-saving decisions in a fraction of a second. Meanwhile, UAE Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum visited the recovering pilot in an Abu Dhabi hospital on Saturday to convey the appreciation of the United Arab Emirates leadership for displaying the highest degree of courage and responsibility.

Investigation and Official Designations

The UAE Attorney General formally classified the cockpit assault as a terrorist attack. Investigative findings reported by the Associated Press revealed that Oman had previously barred al-Hammami from flying over concerns regarding extremist views, though questions remain regarding his subsequent vetting and hiring by flydubai.

Photo: indiatoday.in

Machchhar continues his recovery in Abu Dhabi under stable medical observation as international aviation authorities and security agencies pursue their joint investigation into the infiltration of the flight deck.