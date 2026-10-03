Wang Xiyu Beats Zhang Shuai to Win Asian Games Tennis Gold and Secure Olympic Berth

At the Nagoya Asian Games women’s singles tennis final on October 2, 2026, Chinese athlete Wang Xiyu defeated teammate Zhang Shuai 6–2, 6–1 to capture the gold medal and secure a qualification berth for the Los Angeles Olympics, as reported.

A Clash of Generations in Nagoya

The final pitted two generations of Chinese tennis against one another, featuring a 12-year age gap between the competitors. Following the match, Zhang Shuai draped the national flag over Wang Xiyu in a ceremony that capped off a historic tournament sweep. It was reported that this victory marks the sixth Asian Games women’s singles title for the Chinese team, alongside a streak of three tournaments where the nation has claimed both the gold and silver medals.

For Zhang, competing in Nagoya marked her fourth Asian Games appearance. She previously won a team gold medal at the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games. Speaking after the event, Zhang reflected on her pre-tournament goals, noting she aimed to secure a Grand Slam title and participate in the Games.

Athlete Set 1 Score Set 2 Score Tournament Result Wang Xiyu 6 6 Gold Medal / LA Olympics Berth Zhang Shuai 2 1 Silver Medal

Overcoming Obstacles on the Road to Gold

Wang’s path to the final required navigating a difficult test in the semifinals against Philippine player Eala. After falling behind early, Wang mounted a comeback to secure the victory. It was noted that Zhang, who was waiting to play a doubles match, rushed over to embrace and congratulate Wang upon her semifinal win.

In the post-final press conference, Zhang expressed her support for her younger teammate, stating that Wang’s best achievements still lie ahead. Wang credited Zhang with providing vital mental support during periods of self-doubt throughout the grueling international tour circuit.

The shared support between veterans and younger players highlights the team culture within the Chinese tennis squad. It was reported that players navigating the overseas tournament circuit independently find stability and backing within the national team framework. Wang noted that representing the country supplies players with shared strength and mutual encouragement.

This institutional support structure underpins the sustained dominance of Chinese women’s tennis at the Asian Games.

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