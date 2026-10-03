Leinster names Robbie Henshaw as emergency back-row cover against Sharks

Leinster head into the United Rugby Championship clash against the Sharks at Hollywoodbets Kings Park in Durban with a 4/4 bench split and Robbie Henshaw tasked with emergency back-row cover, as reported by the Irish Examiner. Leo Cullen’s side travels seeking to turn a narrow opening-weekend defeat into winning momentum.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Sam Prendergast Acceleration: Expected out-half involvement arrives earlier than pencilled in due to injuries, offering high-upside fantasy potential if he seizes control of game management.

Expected out-half involvement arrives earlier than pencilled in due to injuries, offering high-upside fantasy potential if he seizes control of game management. Back-Row Volatility: With Henshaw and Brian Deeney designated as emergency loose-forward cover, expect positional fluidity if injuries strike the starting breakdown unit.

Unusual Bench Tactics and Back-Row Cover in Durban

Leinster’s preparations for the 5.30pm fixture have been dictated by a stark shortage of specialist loose-forwards on tour. According to the Irish Examiner, starting centre Robbie Henshaw and replacement lock Brian Deeney have both been handed the responsibility of providing emergency cover in the back row if required. Head coach Leo Cullen addressed the selection puzzle directly.

“We’ve seen Robbie do that role for us last season without really any prep, this week we’ve actually managed to get a bit of prep into him, so he’ll be able to cover that, if need be,” Cullen explained to the Irish Examiner.

Meanwhile, the pack sees Rónan Kelleher and Thomas Clarkson recalled to the front row, with Andrew Porter shifting back to loosehead prop. Brian Deeney can cover the number six role as well, while the visiting bench comprises Gus McCarthy, Alex Usanov, Niall Smyth, Brian Deeney, Diarmuid Mangan, Oliver Coffey, Sam Prendergast, and Hugo McLaughlin.

Springbok Reinforcements Bolster the Sharks Squad

While Leinster juggle squad depth issues—compounded by the return of players like Jack Conan to Dublin for upcoming home blocks—the hosts welcome a massive injection of frontline talent.

Photo: Irish Examiner

The home side’s bench features further world-class firepower, including Ox Nche, Eben Etzebeth, and Ethan Hooker, deployed within a traditional 5-3 bench split as highlighted by Planet Rugby. The complete Sharks replacement list features Ethan Bester, Ox Nche, Hanro Jacobs, Eben Etzebeth, Matt Romao, Ivan van Zyl, Zekhethelo Siyaya, and Ethan Hooker.

Fixture Detail Sharks Leinster Venue Hollywoodbets Kings Park, Durban Kick-off Time Saturday, 5.30pm (Irish Time) Captain Andre Esterhuizen Rónan Kelleher Bench Strategy Traditional 5-3 Split Rare 4/4 Split

Chasing Improvement After Opening-Weekend Frustration

Leinster arrive on the coast carrying two losing bonus points from their narrow reverse against the Lions. Cullen made it clear that moral victories hold no currency within the province’s culture.

Photo: The Irish Times

“There’s definitely an air of frustration,” Cullen told the Irish Examiner. “I don’t want us to be like happy losers, coming away with two points and thinking, ‘listen, that’s a great outcome’.”

The visitors will aim to eliminate the penalty count that bled 50 to 60 metres of territory at altitude last week. At sea level in Durban, defensive discipline at the set piece will dictate whether Leinster can contain a physical Sharks side boasting elite Springbok depth across both starting XV and replacements. The Sharks previously opened their campaign with a 41-24 victory over Ospreys, while Craig Evans of Wales will referee the match, assisted by touchjudges Hanru van Rooyen and Jonathan Lottering, with Ben Breakspear acting as TMO.

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