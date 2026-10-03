Kevin Pangos Retires at 33 to Join Arizona Staff

Kevin Pangos, a two-time All-EuroLeague point guard and former Cleveland Cavaliers floor leader, has announced his retirement from basketball at the age of 33 via Instagram. The Holland Landing, Ontario native transitions immediately to the collegiate coaching ranks, joining the Arizona Wildcats staff as an assistant coach.

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Coaching Transition: Pangos shifts instantly from professional floor general to the NCAA sidelines, replacing Ken Nakagawa at Arizona.

Pangos shifts instantly from professional floor general to the NCAA sidelines, replacing Ken Nakagawa at Arizona. Global Legacy: The 6-foot-1 guard concludes a decorated international career spanning Spain, Lithuania, Russia, Italy, and Turkey.

The 6-foot-1 guard concludes a decorated international career spanning Spain, Lithuania, Russia, Italy, and Turkey. Program Continuity: Nakagawa departs Tucson for an assistant coaching role with the NBA G League’s Salt Lake Stars.

A Storied Career Across Europe and the NBA

Pangos built a reputation as one of the elite lead guards to play in Europe. His resume includes an All-EuroCup Second Team selection in 2016 with Gran Canaria and an All-EuroLeague Second Team nod in 2018 with Zalgiris Kaunas. He reached the peak of his continental career in 2021, earning All-EuroLeague First Team honors with FC Barcelona.

Beyond his success in Spain, Lithuania, Russia, Italy, and Istanbul, Pangos crossed the Atlantic to play one season in the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2021-22 campaign. Before turning professional, he starred for the Gonzaga Bulldogs from 2011 to 2015. During his time in Spokane, Pangos earned All-West Coast Conference First Team honors in all four of his seasons, captured the WCC Player of the Year award in 2014-15, and landed on the Associated Press’ All-American Third Team.

Transitioning to the Arizona Wildcats Sideline

Pangos remains close to the game in his retirement, remaining in Arizona to join head coach Tommy Lloyd’s staff. He steps into the role vacated by Ken Nakagawa, who moves on to professional coaching in the NBA G League with the Salt Lake Stars, the affiliate of the Utah Jazz.

Team / Institution Key Accolades & Honors Years Active Gonzaga Bulldogs WCC Player of the Year, 4x All-WCC First Team 2011–2015 Gran Canaria All-EuroCup Second Team 2015–2016 Zalgiris Kaunas All-EuroLeague Second Team 2016–2018 FC Barcelona All-EuroLeague First Team 2020–2021 Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Experience 2021–2022

The move provides an ideal situation for the young father of two, allowing him to launch his collegiate coaching career without relocating far from his Scottsdale home.