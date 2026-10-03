Victoria Flood Watch Issued As Heavy Rain Batters Region

Emergency services across south-eastern Australia are managing saturated catchments and rising rivers as a stubborn low-pressure system continues to drop heavy rain, prompting the Geelong Advertiser to report that local authorities have downgraded a Geelong flood alert while urging residents to remain vigilant.

Sustained Deluges Strain Regional Catchments

The severe weather system, anchored over the Murray River along the border between New South Wales and Victoria, entered its third day of heavy downpours on Saturday, October 3. The Bureau of Meteorology warned that soils across the region are extensively saturated from previous wet weather, leaving riverine catchments acutely vulnerable to sudden rises.

According to The Guardian, senior meteorologist Angus Hines noted that secondary low-pressure systems over south-eastern waters are driving a strong southerly flow directly into the Gippsland region. Victoria remains under a broad flood watch spanning the north-east, central, south-west, and north-west areas, alongside Gippsland and the Otway Ranges.

Rainfall totals have already breached 100 millimeters in parts of the Otways over a 24-hour window, with forecasters projecting an additional 30 to 50 millimeters before conditions ease. While an official flood warning remains active solely for the Bunyip River in south-eastern Victoria, emergency authorities caution that dynamic weather patterns will likely trigger additional warnings throughout the weekend.

Emergency Responses and Agricultural Impacts

State Emergency Service crews faced a strenuous 24-hour window, logging roughly 200 calls for assistance since Friday midday, as ABC News reported. SES state duty officer Shane McBride confirmed that crews conducted six flood rescues amid localized flash flooding, treefalls, and building damage.

Photo: The Bureau of Meteorology

The impact of the persistent inundation varies sharply across agricultural sectors. In Maffra, dairy farmer Nicole Saunders closed The Berry Dairy for several days as floodwaters submerged her property, forcing her to relocate 600 dairy cows and strawberry crops to higher ground ahead of expected peak flooding on Sunday.

Conversely, grain growers in western Victoria welcomed the precipitation. Murtoa farmer John Delahunty and agriculture consultant Martin Colbert told ABC News that the spring rain arrived at an optimal moment, providing essential moisture for crop grain fill and positioning local cereal, legume, and oilseed yields for record potential after a largely favorable season.

Severe Storm Warnings Extend Across State Borders

The weather system’s reach extends beyond Victoria, with severe thunderstorm warnings issued across parts of New South Wales. The Bureau of Meteorology tracked storm activity affecting the Illawarra, south coast, central and southern tablelands, and the central west slopes and plains.

Photo: theguardian.com

Communities including Orange, Goulburn, Dubbo, Nowra, Bowral, and Bathurst faced potential threats from damaging winds and heavy rainfall bursts before the system clears late Sunday. Power infrastructure also sustained localized damage, with Powercor reporting roughly 3,000 customers temporarily left without electricity in the Heathcote area during storm activity on Friday night.