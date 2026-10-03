Standard Chartered Visa Infinite Extends 50,000 Miles Bonus Through February 2027

Standard Chartered has extended its 50,000 miles sign-up bonus for the Visa Infinite card through February 1, 2027, allowing new and existing cardholders to secure the promotion by paying the S$599.50 annual fee and meeting a S$2,000 minimum spend requirement within 60 days of approval, according to reports from The MileLion.

The Bottom Line

Extended Window: The promotion deadline shifts from September 30, 2026, to February 1, 2027, maintaining the introductory miles acquisition path.

The promotion deadline shifts from September 30, 2026, to February 1, 2027, maintaining the introductory miles acquisition path. Eligibility Breadth: Existing Standard Chartered principal cardholders qualify for the 50,000-mile bonus alongside new applicants.

Existing Standard Chartered principal cardholders qualify for the 50,000-mile bonus alongside new applicants. Credit Timeline: Bonus points are processed according to a delayed schedule spanning up to three months post-qualification.

Standard Chartered Visa Infinite Sign-Up Terms and Cost Mechanics

Initially launched in April 2025, the sign-up offer provides a pathway to acquire airline miles below standard market valuations. Based on reporting from MainlyMiles, paying the non-waivable first-year annual fee of S$599.50 yields 25,000 miles, translating to a cost of 2.40 cents per mile for that portion alone. Achieving the subsequent S$2,000 minimum spend within the first 60 days unlocks another 25,000 miles, bringing the combined average down to 1.20 cents per mile across the total 50,000-mile bonus.

Historical data indicates that the card previously offered a 35,000-mile welcome package for the same annual fee, rendering the net incremental value from the current promotion equal to 15,000 bonus miles over baseline historical offerings. Cardholders must ensure transactions post within the 60-day window, as purchase dates alone do not satisfy the criteria.

Milestone Requirement Bonus Miles Awarded Effective Cost per Mile Payment of S$599.50 Annual Fee 25,000 miles 2.40 cents S$2,000 Spend Within 60 Days 25,000 miles Combined average: 1.20 cents Total Offer 50,000 miles 1.20 cents

Qualifying Expenditure and Accumulation Rates

To capture the full value of the promotion, cardholders must navigate specific spending exclusions while maximizing earn rates.

Regular card earn rates stack on top of the welcome bonus. According to The MileLion, local spend yields between 1.0 and 1.4 miles per dollar (mpd), while foreign currency (FCY) spend ranges from 1.0 to 3.0 mpd, depending on whether monthly spending clears the S$2,000 threshold. Concentrating the S$2,000 qualifying spend into a single statement month prevents the rate from dropping to the base 1 mpd level, securing an additional 2,800 miles on local transactions.

Reward Points Conversion and Crediting Schedule

Standard Chartered distributes all promotional miles as 360° Rewards Points. Following structural adjustments in March 2024 that reduced transfer partners, the bank maintains partnerships with a limited number of frequent flyer programs, utilizing a tiered system where Tier 1 cards—including the Visa Infinite—enjoy preferential conversion ratios.

Fulfillment of the bonus follows a delayed distribution timeline implemented in late 2025. Cardholders who receive approval in October 2026 will see their bonus points credited by January 31, 2027, while those approved in February 2027 face a crediting deadline of May 31, 2027. Furthermore, maintaining active card status is mandatory; voluntarily or involuntarily blocking the card before points credit results in forfeiture of the bonus.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.